Urvashi Rautela was trolled by the user in the name of Virat Kohli, the actress gave a funny answer

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela remains in the headlines every day. His films are well-liked. Till now she has worked in many films. Apart from acting, Urvashi works to make people crazy with her beauty. He has a fan following all over the world. More than 39 million people follow him on Instagram. In such a situation, she keeps sharing her pictures and videos with the fans.

Now Urvashi Rautela celebrated the joy of having 39 million followers on Instagram. Also, his pet Oscar also turned one year old. In such a situation, he did a double celebration. In the photos, Urvashi can be seen posing in a room full of cakes and balloons. In which 39 million is also written. Sharing these pictures, Urvashi wrote in the caption, 39 million people’s love on Instagram. I love you all Also, Happy Birthday to the love of my life, Oscar.

So far more than 12 lakh likes have come on this post of Urvashi Rautela. Also, fans are giving different reactions to his pictures. But a user trolled Urvashi for having 39 million followers. Commenting on the user wrote, ‘She has 39 million followers and she celebrates with cakes and Virat Kohli has 137 million followers but he doesn’t celebrate.’

Urvashi Rautela gave a very funny reply to the user’s comment. Posting a picture of the pink cake, she wrote, “I’m sorry Miss Bhandwalkar but the cake is for the first Oscar birthday celebration, not for me.” In such a situation, now there is a lot of discussion about this reply of Urvashi. On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big budget Tamil film. She will play the character of a microbiologist and an IITian in the film. Apart from this, she will be seen in Jio Studio’s web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda.

