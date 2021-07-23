Urvashi Rautela, who was roaming in a scooty without a helmet, was stopped by the police and said this, the water became water out of shame.

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is more active on social media these days by staying away from films. Along with her acting, she is also known for her stylish look. Urvashi often shares her bold pictures and videos on Instagram. Which goes viral fast. Meanwhile, another video of Urvashi is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In which Urvashi is seen talking to the police.

Actually Urvashi was driving the scooty without wearing a helmet. Then on the middle of the road, the police stopped them. And started telling about the violation of traffic rules. There was a huge crowd of people seeing Urvashi talking to the police on the middle road. The policeman asked Uvashi for D’s papers while questioning and answering.

part of shooting video

Now Urvashi’s fans do not have to worry much, let us tell you that all this scene is part of a shooting. Urvashi Rautela is very busy these days with an upcoming project, which she is shooting for. The crowd that is seen in the background of the video is also a part of his shooting.

#Urvashi #Rautela #roaming #scooty #helmet #stopped #police #water #water #shame