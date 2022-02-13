Urvashi Rautela wreaked havoc wearing saree actress was seen dancing on Aishwarya Rais Kajra Re song

Actress Urvashi Rautela has recently shared her latest video. In this video, he can be seen dancing to Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Kajra Re’ song.

Urvashi Rautela always remains in the headlines on social media for one reason or the other. Sometimes her glamorous photos and sometimes her fitness videos are seen going viral on social media. At the same time, once again Urvashi is seen wreaking havoc on the internet with her sari look. You will also be surprised to see this saree look of the actress. Actually Urvashi Rautela has recently shared a dance video of her, in which she is wearing a beautiful white saree.

Urvashi Rautela has shared this video on her Instagram handle. With this video, he has written in the caption ‘Meri angdai na tote tu aaja’. Along with this, the actress can be seen dancing vigorously on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s famous song ‘Kajra Re’ in this video.

Talking about Urvashi’s look in this video, she is wearing a white color saree, on which mirror work is done. With this, she is donned in a sleeveless and backless white blouse. The actress is looking very gorgeous in this saree. The way the actress is dancing in the video, it looks amazing. His dance steps and performances are worth watching.

Seeing the dance video of the actress, her fans are praising her fiercely. One of his fans has written ‘Beautiful’, then someone has written ‘Amazing stamina. At the same time, a fan wrote ‘Very great dance meme’.

Urvashi Rautela is one of the beautiful actresses of Hindi cinema. The actress possesses a lot of talent along with glamor and boldness. Urvashi Rautela is often seen sharing her photos and videos on social media. His fan following on Instagram is also very strong.

Talking about Urvashi Rautela’s work, she was recently seen judging the Miss Universe pageant 2021. Along with this, she also gained tremendous popularity with her song ‘Versace Baby’ with Arab superstar Mohammad Ramzan. On the other hand, Urvashi will soon be seen in the lead role along with Randeep Hooda in Jio Studios’ web series ‘Inspector Avinash’.

Along with this, he will be seen in the bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ and the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payal 2’. Apart from this, Urvashi is also going to make her Tamil debut with the film ‘The Legend’.