Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Dil Hai Grey’ remake is a remake of Tamil film ‘Tiruttu Payale 2’

Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the remake of Tamil film ‘Tiruttu Payale 2’ along with Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the remake of Tamil film ‘Tiruttu Payale 2’ along with Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi. On Dussehra, Urvashi released the poster of the film ‘Dil Hai Grey’ on Instagram. ‘Tiruttu Payale 2’, which released in 2017, was based on the thriller crime story and is being remade in Hindi. The original film starred Babi Simha and Amala Pal in lead roles and was directed by Susi Ganesan.

John Abraham to make Malayalam film ‘Mike’ as producer

Actor-producer John Abraham has forayed into Malayalam film production along with Hindi. His first Malayalam film ‘Mike’ has started from Wednesday. Directed by Bishnuprasad, the film stars debutante Sajeev, Anaswara Rajan, Jisshu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishna, Abhiram and Sini Abraham in pivotal roles. Zaan is currently producing Hindi film ‘Attack’ as a producer, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikas Sharma, Shefali Ganguly and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles besides John Abraham.

Arjun Kapoor unveils first poster of thrilling love story ‘Lady Killer’

Arjun Kapoor, who has worked in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ apart from the horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ this year, has released the first poster of his new film ‘Lady Killer’ on Instagram, describing it as a romantic and thrilling film. Kapoor’s film will be directed by Ajay Behl. Ajay has directed films like ‘Section 375’ and ‘BA Pass’. Sandeep’s last release film ‘Bhoot Police’ was released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Arjun’s film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is under production under the direction of Mohit Suri.