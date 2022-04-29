US abandoned $7B in military equipment in Afghanistan ahead of Taliban takeover



The U.S. Defense Department found that about $ 7 billion worth of military equipment handed over to Afghan security forces during the Taliban occupation in August 2021 remained in the country.

According to the Compulsory DOD Report of Congress, 16 years of military assistance to Kabul include surface-to-air missiles, night vision surveillance and Humvees first reported by CNN.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), which was trained by the U.S. military, received $ 18.6 billion worth of equipment during the U.S. withdrawal from 2005 to August 2021, Defense Department spokesman Major Rob Lodewick told Gadget Clock Digital.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have criticized the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that ultimately led to the deaths of 13 U.S. military members and the collapse of the Afghan government.

Many in the highlands have expressed frustration that the technology that was dropped 20 years ago was left in the hands of a group that collapsed.

“After more than 16 years of combat operations, DOD estimates that $ 7.12 billion of these equipment remains in various states in Afghanistan,” Lodewick said. “It is important to note that the $ 7.12 billion figure cited in a recent report from the Department of Congress matches the ANDSF equipment and not the US military equipment used by our forces.

“Almost all equipment used by the US military in Afghanistan was either retreated or destroyed before our withdrawal and is not part of the $ 7.12 billion figure cited in the report,” he added.

The Taliban have been heading for a parade of military equipment belonging to Afghan forces since the US withdrew in August, but it is unclear how much equipment will be used.

In Afghanistan, more than $ 923 million worth of aircraft, including 78 aircraft originally purchased for the Afghan government, were dropped off at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The report said that the US military had demilitarized the aircraft and deactivated them before withdrawing completely from the country.

More than 9,500 air-to-surface weapons, valued at more than 6.5 million, have fallen since the fall of the Afghan government. However, the report noted that the “significant majority” of “ammunition stocks are non-accurate weapons.”

Of the 96,000 military vehicles handed over to Afghan authorities, more than 40,000 were abandoned, including 12,000 Humvees.

The DOD report states that a vehicle with an “unknown” number is on.

Of the 427,300 weapons given to Afghan forces, only three-quarters had less than 1,537,000 “specialty ammunition” and small arms ammunition left.

“Almost all” communications equipment, encryption devices, night vision and other types of surveillance, dimming and explosive detection equipment were also abandoned, the report found.