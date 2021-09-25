US agrees not to pursue fraud charges against Huawei CFO

Reuters And this CBC First reported that Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou will appear in Brooklyn federal court via streaming video today and file a petition regarding US charges against him. Canadian authorities arrested the Chinese executive in December 2018 on suspicion of violating US sanctions, and he has been under house arrest since then, fighting US efforts to extradite. The hearing in his extradition case ended in August, with the verdict set for October 21.

Meng was indicted on fraud charges, including claims that the Chinese technology and telecommunications company misrepresented its relationship with an Iranian affiliate, along with allegations that it stole intellectual property from T-Mobile. . Meng, a 13-count indictment named Huawei and its two subsidiaries — Huawei USA and Skycom.

On Friday afternoon, Meng pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors presented a statement of facts (PDF), saying that in 2013 it told financial institutions that the Iranian company Skycom was a partner of Huawei, while knowing that Skycom was owned and controlled by a Huawei subsidiary. was to act as his agent in the area.

As part of the deal in making this admission, prosecutors say, “Meng has consented to the accuracy of a four-page statement of facts that details intentionally false statements made to the financial institution.” They are withdrawing her request for extradition from Canada, and as long as she does not commit another crime, the charges will be dropped.

According to wall street journalJustice Department officials under the Biden administration revisited the talks that had broken down under President Trump. Its sources report that Huawei itself is not part of the deal and will continue to fight its allegations of fraud and trade secret theft.

Spokesmen for the US Attorney’s Office and Huawei have not commented publicly on the matter. A former Canadian diplomat told CBC He hopes his release will lead to the deportation of two Canadians arrested after Meng’s arrest to China and charged with espionage.

