World

US aid to Ukraine compressed process from months to ‘hours and days’

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
US aid to Ukraine compressed process from months to ‘hours and days’
Written by admin
US aid to Ukraine compressed process from months to ‘hours and days’

US aid to Ukraine compressed process from months to ‘hours and days’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The breakdown of U.S. aid to Ukraine reveals the incredible pace at which the U.S. government has provided assistance, shrinking a process that typically takes months to “hours and days.”

The United States last week provided $ 350 million in military aid in the form of weapons from U.S. reserves, bringing Ukraine’s total aid to about $ 1 billion last year.

Ukraine’s nuclear plant update: Russian attack releases no radiation, IAEA chief says: live update

And a new breakdown of that aid shows that the United States has narrowed down the aid process to a few hours and days.

“You can see how fast we are moving to get security assistance on the battlefield,” said a senior defense official, noting that overall officials were “very impressed” by how Ukrainians were fielding those weapons. “They’re making a real impact.”

The Russian watchdog blocked access to some foreign media outlets, including the BBC and VOA

“We are all very impressed with how these weapons have been used on the battlefield,” the official added. “Kremlin observers are also amazed at how well these weapons performed on the battlefield.”

The official noted that the process of transferring existing reserves to Ukraine usually takes several months. The United States has already sent 80% security assistance in the last seven days.

Russia’s invasion: Ukraine’s Maxhift maternity wards help deliver new mothers in airstrikes

“We are going beyond what we thought we could do.”

READ Also  Swimmer dies in shark attack in Sydney, suffered ‘catastrophic injuries’

The State Department says the last installment of aid to Ukraine is “the single highest amount in US history”.

The United States had previously approved a $ 60 million package in November 2021 and $ 200 million in military assistance at the end of January 2022.

Since Russia’s initial invasion of Crimea, Ukraine’s aid has now totaled 3 billion, with Britain, Canada, Poland and Lithuania providing assistance through their own efforts at the time.

Jennifer Griffin of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#aid #Ukraine #compressed #process #months #hours #days

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  TSA prepared for Christmas and end-of-year travel out of Newark, LaGuardia and JFK airports

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment