US aid to Ukraine compressed process from months to ‘hours and days’



The breakdown of U.S. aid to Ukraine reveals the incredible pace at which the U.S. government has provided assistance, shrinking a process that typically takes months to “hours and days.”

The United States last week provided $ 350 million in military aid in the form of weapons from U.S. reserves, bringing Ukraine’s total aid to about $ 1 billion last year.

And a new breakdown of that aid shows that the United States has narrowed down the aid process to a few hours and days.

“You can see how fast we are moving to get security assistance on the battlefield,” said a senior defense official, noting that overall officials were “very impressed” by how Ukrainians were fielding those weapons. “They’re making a real impact.”

“We are all very impressed with how these weapons have been used on the battlefield,” the official added. “Kremlin observers are also amazed at how well these weapons performed on the battlefield.”

The official noted that the process of transferring existing reserves to Ukraine usually takes several months. The United States has already sent 80% security assistance in the last seven days.

“We are going beyond what we thought we could do.”

The State Department says the last installment of aid to Ukraine is “the single highest amount in US history”.

The United States had previously approved a $ 60 million package in November 2021 and $ 200 million in military assistance at the end of January 2022.

Since Russia’s initial invasion of Crimea, Ukraine’s aid has now totaled 3 billion, with Britain, Canada, Poland and Lithuania providing assistance through their own efforts at the time.

Jennifer Griffin of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.