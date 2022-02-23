US airman from Tennessee killed in non-combat-related incident in Africa



A U.S. airliner was killed last week at a base in the West African country of Niger, the Defense Department said Monday.

Staff Sergeant Dennis F. Melton, 27, died in a “non-combat incident” at Nigerian Air Base 101 in Niamey on Friday. The Pentagon has not commented on the incident, saying only that the case is under investigation.

Melton, a native of Waverley, Tennessee, was assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron, which is responsible for the security of Shaw Air Force Base, located about 35 miles east of Columbia, South Carolina.

He was deployed to Niger with the 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, defense officials said.

The United States Air Force is deeply saddened to announce the death of an airman attached to the 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, the Air Force said in a statement to Colombia’s WIS-TV.

The squadron falls under the Germany-based 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, which has three squadrons in Niger that support counter-terrorism operations, intelligence and training, according to Stars and Stripes, a military news outlet.

In 2017, the region gained even greater attention after a surprise attack in Niger killed four U.S. military members.

After entering active duty in 2016, Melton was assigned to Shaw Air Force Base in 2017, a host unit at the base told the 20th Fighter Wing Stripes.

Melton’s death was felt “throughout the Defender’s family,” said Major Kevin Colette, commander of the 20th Security Forces Squadron, known to security forces airmen, according to Stripes.

“Our hearts are burdened when we mourn,” Colette added.