US allies increasingly worried as Biden administration inches back to Iran nuke deal



Friday’s ballistic missile attack by the Houthis, an Iranian-backed terrorist group based in Yemen, against a major Saudi oil depot has sparked anger and frustration among several key regional allies towards the Biden administration.

It is worrying that Iran’s proxies will step up attacks in the region as the administration’s chances of rejoining the Iran nuclear deal are growing.

Against the backdrop of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, analysts suggest that there is a growing problem with how some allies view America. This is a realization that American leadership in the world is weakening, argues Jonathan Shanzer, a former Treasury official and senior vice president of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD).

“First, the White House pushed Afghanistan, then Putin moved to Ukraine, and now Washington has apparently bowed to every claim made by Iran, the world’s top sponsor of terrorism,” Shanzer said.

“Our allies are all wondering if there is a US-led world order. This undoubtedly opens the door to a trade alliance with Russia and China. In short, our allies are afraid of America’s lack of leadership. They must be.”

The Biden administration is negotiating with the parties to the nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria, and the disputed Iran has rejoined the nuclear deal, which appears to be the upcoming Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In 2018, President Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Obama-era deal and imposed tough sanctions aimed at halting Iran’s nuclear activities.

It is clearly spelled out by Mohammed Khalid Allahyah, a Saudi Arabian and Gulf expert and visiting fellow at the Hudson Institute. He said the Gulf states saw Iran’s nuclear deal in 2015 as a “real sin” because of the problems they have faced with Iran’s proxy militias.

Aliyah says a future deal would be worse because it would not only do a bad job of tackling the nuclear issue, but would also give Tehran the relief of more sanctions.

“If you take it from a Gulf perspective, this is the American policy that is attacking the Gulf oil infrastructure,” Aliyah said. “So, through this lens, Gulf actors need to understand frustration when it comes to making phone calls or discussing increasing oil production.”

The Biden administration’s recent request to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to help reduce oil prices, coupled with the crippling cost of gas in the United States and the impending US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, has further eroded confidence in regional allies.

Aliyah said the Saudis’ call for increased oil production was not a direct request and threatened a major breakthrough in Saudi foreign policy. “The OPEC + agreement is being called for, and the OPEC + agreement is an achievement of the foreign policy signed by Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states and it will be very difficult to restructure.”

Saudi Arabia leads a group of 23 countries that make a deal known as OPEC +. Russia has recently announced its membership. As reported last year, OPEC + agreed to increase production in an effort to reduce gas prices and help.

Aliyah told Gadget Clock Digital that it was time for the United States to be more realistic in its talks with allies and to highlight what they want to achieve in the world and how allies can help.

He pointed to Friday’s attack on an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jeddah as the latest in a series of attacks against Saudis by Iranian-backed militias from Yemen. Aliyah noted that last year Washington listed the Houthis as a terrorist group.

“The bombing of Saudi oil facilities is being carried out by the people, which the Biden administration is increasing through its own foreign policy, through the Iran deal and through the listing of the Houthis,” Aliyah said.

The Biden administration last year scrapped another policy of the Trump administration, removing the Houthis from the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list and designating them as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

He said it would be foolish for Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states not to pursue their own national interests.

“So, I mean, calling on Saudi Arabia to raise oil prices and abandon their national interests and OPEC + is an impossible question when they are being targeted by America’s enemies,” he said. “This does not mean that they are anti-American. It does not mean that they are anti-Biden, it does not mean that they are playing partisan politics. It does not mean that they are pro-republican or anti-democratic. It does not mean that they are not stupid.”

Observers say the Iran deal could mean billions of dollars flowing into Tehran’s regime’s bank accounts, which could undoubtedly be used to fuel Iran’s hegemonic ambitions across the region and point to the fact that regional frustration could be fueled by building frustration.

“It’s not that they’re scared, they’re angry. I think that’s an important difference,” said Theodore Karasic, a senior adviser at Gulf State Analytics, a Washington-based geopolitical risk advisory firm. He says the result is a coherence in the strategic approach of those countries, which he says is “tectonic.”

Karasic pointed to a meeting earlier this week between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who was accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates. (UAE). The three leaders discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, regional issues and the response to Iran’s nuclear deal, the report said.

“The meeting is a direct response to US anger and absence in the region at this time. They want to create a joint security system that combines their air defense and anti-drone technology against Iran,” Karasic told Gadget Clock. Digital.

Perhaps aware of the dissatisfaction felt by regional allies, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week. In Israel, he will hold joint meetings with the foreign ministers of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain. While in Morocco, Blinken will meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional security and international development, according to the State Department.

Blinken may cut off his work for him because of meeting with relevant allies. Jonathan Shanzer of the FDD predicted that the trip would do little to change the administration’s mind.

“Blinken is now coming to the region to explicitly inform America’s Middle East allies,” Shanzer said. “It is unlikely that this will change the Iran deal in any practical way.”

