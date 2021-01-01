US Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat: Wednesday was Atul Keshav’s last day as US Ambassador to India, Atul Keshav meets RSS on how to be great

Wednesday was the last day of Atul Keshav’s tenure as US Ambassador to India. He put off all engagements and went out to meet Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on this day. The two had a long conversation. He insisted on the RSS’s idea of ​​nation building.

Keshav said he had a very good discussion with Mohan Bhagwat on India’s diversity, democracy, inclusiveness and pluralistic tradition. He explained how these traditional values ​​can become the energy and strength of a great nation.



Keshap has also shared a photo with Bhagwat. Bhagwat is in full action in this picture. He is seen saying something to Kesap. He is completely engrossed in expressing his mind. Kesap is also listening to him attentively.

The US ambassador shared another tweet. In it, he said he is returning to Washington tonight. Keshap described it as an honor to work in charge of the American Mission in India.

He said, ‘I am returning to my home in Washington tonight. It is an honor for me to serve as the Officer-in-Charge of the American Mission in India. The two countries have strong ties. They will remain the same.

Keshav has met Bhagwat when he is in a lot of discussion. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had recently said that Hindus and Muslims have the same ancestry. Every Indian is a Hindu. Wise Muslim leaders must stand firm against fundamentalists. The word Hindu is synonymous with motherland, ancestry and Indian culture. This is not an insult to other thoughts. We have to think of Indian domination, not Muslim domination.