US and allies discuss Ukraine’s line of succession in event Zelenskyy is captured or killed: Report

US and allies discuss Ukraine’s line of succession in event Zelenskyy is captured or killed: Report

Exclusive interview with the main Ukrainian negotiator

David Arakhamia, chief Ukrainian negotiator and leader of President Zelensky’s party in parliament, told Gadget Clock that the Ukrainian side was negotiating for results, not in the interests of the process.

The United States and its allies are reportedly in talks over inheritance Government of Ukraine Lead the event President Volodymyr Zelensky Were captured or killed.

Ukraine’s constitution outlines that the speaker of parliament should replace the president if anything happens in his office, the New York Times reported. Ruslan Stefanchuk is currently serving as speaker and has been photographed with Zelensky since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and attended the main virtual meeting with European leaders.

Israeli Bennett talks with Putin, Zelensky mediated by Ukraine: live update

The line of inheritance of the President outside Stefanchuk, however, is unclear under the Constitution. The Hill reported last month that the country’s parliament may have to take additional steps to legitimize inheritance measures extended only to top leaders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine's membership of the European Union on Monday, February 28, 2022, in a photo published by the Ukrainian parliament. Zelensky, the second-largest country in Europe (by size), has demanded immediate EU membership. Witnesses to the historic moment are Ruslan Stefanchuk (left), Ukraine's Varkhovna Radar Chairperson, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shamihal. (Office of the President of Ukraine / iEpress)

Ukrainian officials have already said they are focused on winning the war against Russia rather than working on the line of succession.

US, English and European Union officials have said they will not recognize a puppet government By the fall of Kyiv by RussiaAnd a strong legacy plan that installs a legal leader will make it easier for allies to weaken the Russian-controlled government in the country, the New York Times reported.

In a bid to protect Ukraine’s independence, U.S. officials have urged Ukrainians not to allow senior Ukrainian officials to remain in the same location for long periods of time and to move to locations outside the country’s capital, the New York Times reported, citing a briefed source. On the conversation.

The United States and Poland are talking about helping Ukraine procure warplanes

According to multiple officials, Ukrainian officials also want to see the United States and its allies establish a position of leadership outside Kiev. A presidential retreat in the Carpathian Mountains has been cited as an alternative, but Ukrainian officials have not said whether the location has bomb shelters or other security measures.

In this photo, taken from a video released by the press office of the President of Ukraine on February 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the nation in Kiev, Ukraine. Russia's state media is spreading false claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fled Kiev, which experts say is an attempt to discourage Ukrainians and reduce support for Ukraine around the world. (AP, Press Office of the President of Ukraine via file)

Despite reports that Zelensky had already stayed in Kiev, foreign aid was offered to remove him from the city, and he even fled.

“Every two days, information comes out that I’ve escaped somewhere – from Ukraine, from Kiev, from my office. You see, I’m in my place here, Andrei Borisovich (Yarmak) is here. No one has escaped anywhere. Here, we are here.” Working, “Zelensky said Saturday.

According to the head of security and defense of Ukraine on Tuesday, the president of Ukraine has already avoided a assassination plot against him. According to a telegram posted by Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications, a group of Chechen special forces was sent to “annihilate our President” but was “destroyed outright.”

