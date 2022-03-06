US and allies discuss Ukraine’s line of succession in event Zelenskyy is captured or killed: Report



The United States and its allies are reportedly in talks over inheritance Government of Ukraine Lead the event President Volodymyr Zelensky Were captured or killed.

Ukraine’s constitution outlines that the speaker of parliament should replace the president if anything happens in his office, the New York Times reported. Ruslan Stefanchuk is currently serving as speaker and has been photographed with Zelensky since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and attended the main virtual meeting with European leaders.

The line of inheritance of the President outside Stefanchuk, however, is unclear under the Constitution. The Hill reported last month that the country’s parliament may have to take additional steps to legitimize inheritance measures extended only to top leaders.

Ukrainian officials have already said they are focused on winning the war against Russia rather than working on the line of succession.

US, English and European Union officials have said they will not recognize a puppet government By the fall of Kyiv by Russia And a strong legacy plan that installs a legal leader will make it easier for allies to weaken the Russian-controlled government in the country, the New York Times reported.

In a bid to protect Ukraine’s independence, U.S. officials have urged Ukrainians not to allow senior Ukrainian officials to remain in the same location for long periods of time and to move to locations outside the country’s capital, the New York Times reported, citing a briefed source. On the conversation.

According to multiple officials, Ukrainian officials also want to see the United States and its allies establish a position of leadership outside Kiev. A presidential retreat in the Carpathian Mountains has been cited as an alternative, but Ukrainian officials have not said whether the location has bomb shelters or other security measures.

Despite reports that Zelensky had already stayed in Kiev, foreign aid was offered to remove him from the city, and he even fled.

“Every two days, information comes out that I’ve escaped somewhere – from Ukraine, from Kiev, from my office. You see, I’m in my place here, Andrei Borisovich (Yarmak) is here. No one has escaped anywhere. Here, we are here.” Working, “Zelensky said Saturday.

According to the head of security and defense of Ukraine on Tuesday, the president of Ukraine has already avoided a assassination plot against him. According to a telegram posted by Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications, a group of Chechen special forces was sent to “annihilate our President” but was “destroyed outright.”