US and Egypt put Egyptian human rights reform on the agenda

Cairo — Within days of each other, the United States and Egypt announced moves this week that, for the first time in years, would put human rights on the agenda in Egypt, a country that has been trying to jail activists, target journalists, and more. and has become notorious for being crushed. free speech.

On Tuesday, the State Department informed Congress that it was withholding $130 million in military aid until Egypt meets specific human rights standards. Biden administration officials said it was the first time a secretary of state had refused to issue a formal national security waiver to provide aid.

Three days ago, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced a new human rights strategy, explicitly formulating a plan to protect human rights for the first time in his seven years in power in response to international pressure.