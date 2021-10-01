US and Europe announce new trade cooperation, but disputes remain

WASHINGTON — The United States and the European Union this week took a step toward a closer alliance by announcing a new partnership for trade and technology, but tensions over various strategic and economic issues are still simmering in the background.

The establishment of the Trade and Technology Council, which aims to establish a united front on business practices and sophisticated technologies, is a critical test of whether President Biden can fulfill his pledge to reduce trans-Atlantic tensions that the President Donald J. had risen under Trump. The Biden administration has long described Europe as a natural participant in a broader economic and political confrontation with China, and it has criticized the Trump administration for choosing to have a trade feud that isolates European governments.

But while officials on both sides say trans-Atlantic relations are improving, the US-Europe reset has been rockier than anticipated.

The Business and Technology Council’s inaugural meeting in Pittsburgh this week was nearly canceled after the Biden administration said it would share advanced submarine technology with Australia, a deal that angered the French government.