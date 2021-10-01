US and Europe announce new trade cooperation, but disputes remain
WASHINGTON — The United States and the European Union this week took a step toward a closer alliance by announcing a new partnership for trade and technology, but tensions over various strategic and economic issues are still simmering in the background.
The establishment of the Trade and Technology Council, which aims to establish a united front on business practices and sophisticated technologies, is a critical test of whether President Biden can fulfill his pledge to reduce trans-Atlantic tensions that the President Donald J. had risen under Trump. The Biden administration has long described Europe as a natural participant in a broader economic and political confrontation with China, and it has criticized the Trump administration for choosing to have a trade feud that isolates European governments.
But while officials on both sides say trans-Atlantic relations are improving, the US-Europe reset has been rockier than anticipated.
The Business and Technology Council’s inaugural meeting in Pittsburgh this week was nearly canceled after the Biden administration said it would share advanced submarine technology with Australia, a deal that angered the French government.
Europeans say they are disappointed by the lack of consultation with the Biden administration on a range of issues, including the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. And officials face a tough negotiation in the coming weeks over the metals tariffs that Mr Trump imposed globally in 2018.
Europeans have said they will impose retaliatory tariffs on other US products from 1 December until Mr Biden rolls back a 25 per cent tax on European steel and a 10 per cent duty on aluminum.
“The EU initially viewed the Biden administration as a ‘breath of fresh air,’ but is now wondering how different Biden will be from Trump,” said Stephen Olson, a senior research fellow at the Hinrich Foundation and former US trade negotiator. has written. A recent analysis. “Prospects for a US-EU ‘united front’ have been exaggerated from the start.”
European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrowski said in a roundtable meeting with reporters in Washington on Tuesday that both sides were working intensively on the issue. They said they were aiming to reach an agreement by early November to give them enough time to defy European countermeasures.
Mr Dombrowski said the EU was disappointed by the Biden administration’s handling of the Australian submarine deal, but that “occasional deviations” should not hamper their strategic alliance.
“Of course, as allies and friends, we don’t always agree on everything, and we’ve seen this in recent weeks,” Mr Dombrowski said, adding that he was more attached to the Biden administration than the Trump administration. Was.
In meetings this week, Foreign Minister Antony J. blinken; Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Catherine Tai, US Trade Representative; and their European counterparts pledged to cooperate on various issues of the 21st century, such as controlling the export of advanced technology, checking investments for national security threats, and shortages of semiconductor chips in Europe and the United States. continues to offer incentives for the construction of
Although China is not explicitly mentioned in official documents, the partnership is clearly aimed at countering the country’s authoritarian practices. Among other goals, the Council promised to combat arbitrary and illegal technical surveillance and trade-distorting practices of non-market economies.
US and European officials announced an agreement in June to end a 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies given to Airbus and Boeing.
But resolving a protracted battle over Mr Trump’s metal tariffs on imports from Europe and elsewhere could prove difficult. Mr Biden is under intense pressure to maintain barriers to imports from domestic steelmakers and the labor unions that support his campaign.
In a virtual round table on Thursday, industry executives and labor leaders said cheaper steel produced in Europe could still hurt US industry.
Lourenco Goncalves, chief executive of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a US iron ore miner, said that while China is best known for subsidizing its steel industry, European manufacturers have also been major recipients of government subsidies, allowing them to compete with US competitors. But got an unfair advantage. company.
He urged the Biden administration to negotiate from a “position of strength.”
“We need a White House, and we need people on the front lines not to be influenced by sweet talk, especially from Europeans,” Mr Goncalves said. “I believe that friends are worse than enemies.”
US officials this summer offered their European counterparts a change in the current 25 percent tariffs on European steel to so-called tariff-rate quotas, an arrangement in which higher levels of imports are met with higher tariffs, an acquaintance said. According to Discussion, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential matters.
Europeans have argued for a more flexible arrangement, and discussions are expected to intensify over the next three weeks, the person said.
Thomas Kaplan Contributed reporting.
