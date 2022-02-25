US Army paratroopers from 173rd Airborne Brigade battalion leave Italy, head to Latvia: report



U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade Battalion began arriving in Latvia this week, leaving the northern Italian Aviano air base as part of the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Latvia lies along the Baltic Sea, preceded by Russia, Belarus to its south, and Ukraine just below Belarus. The Latvian capital Riva is located about 665 miles northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Once in Latvia, 1,100 miles from Italy, U.S. forces were expected to join the small Latvian single army brigade, Stars and Stripes reported.

Army spokesman Major Kane Claxton told the news outlet that hundreds of troops were expected to be deployed by Thursday.

As Stars and Stripes reports, Claxton called the mission “an opportunity to get out the door and work in another country in the interests of US security.” He did not have specific details about what US troops would do in Latvia, the report said.

The U.S. Brigade is “ready to deploy” where needed, in a “one-moment notice.”

Other military measures

In other U.S. military action, 20 AH-64 helicopters from Germany headed east to an unspecified NATO position, Pentagon officials said Wednesday, with 12 of the same helicopters heading from Greece to Poland, according to the report.

Also, six F-35 fighter jets sent from Utah to Germany were deployed to air bases in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania on Thursday to assist in NATO air policing operations on the alliance’s eastern border, US Air Force officials in Europe said, Star and Stripe reported.