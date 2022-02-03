US attorney never prosecuted Michigan man after fall Capitol security incident: ‘It’s alarming he’s back’



The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia never prosecuted Michigan man Dale Paul Melvin after he drove his Chevy Tahoe onto the sidewalk of the US Supreme Court near the US Capitol last October.

It’s unclear why the case is still up in the air.

Melvin returned Thursday to Capitol Hill, but was cooperative with officers, Gadget Clock is told. He got out of his vehicle and talked to officers, and US Capitol Police did not arrest Melvin Thursday.

Police arrested Melvin on Oct. 5, 2021, after a standoff that lasted several hours. Melvin refused to speak with police in the fall, saying “the time for talking is done.” He was eventually pulled from the vehicle and charged with disobeying police and assault on a police officer.

Gadget Clock is told there was nothing to charge Melvin with Thursday.

“It’s alarming he’s back today,” said one senior source.

This is not the first time Capitol Hill security officials have had trouble with repeat offenders.

In the fall 2015, Capitol Police arrested Larry Russell Dawson after he began screaming about being “a prophet of God” inside the public gallery of the House chamber.

In 2016, Dawson returned to the Capitol and tried to get inside with a fake Beretta. Capitol Police shot and wounded Dawson. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.