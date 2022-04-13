US backs out of sending Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine as part of $750M package



A senior U.S. defense official told Gadget Clock a day earlier that he had decided to go ahead with the delivery of the Mi-17 helicopter to Ukraine in a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday.

The helicopter shipment on Tuesday was considered part of a new $ 750 million aid package for Ukraine as it prepares for a major offensive by Russian forces in its most eastern region.

The Mi-17 is a Soviet-era helicopter designed in the mid-1970s that previously relied on Afghan forces and could be used as an offensive force.

White House Press Secretary Jane Saki first announced the US intention to send MI-17s to Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion in January, although Gadget Clock could not immediately confirm whether the shipment was sent.

The White House did not immediately respond to a question from Gadget Clock about what equipment would be provided to Ukraine to replace the Mi-17.

The administration has provided ভ 1.7 billion in security assistance to Kiev since February 24, and the White House is expected to announce its latest package this week, First Reuters reported.

The United States has sent a range of defense equipment, including surface-to-air missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, javelin missiles, light anti-armament weapons, anti-armament systems and tactical unmanned aerial systems – including switchblade drones. Tank-busting warhead.

The United States has refused to supply warplanes to Kiev, despite repeated requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for such air defense.

The United States has expressed concern that the supply of warplanes could be interpreted aggressively by Russian President Vladimir Putin and spread conflict beyond Ukraine’s borders.

In a speech to Ukraine this week, Zelensky thanked the Allies for providing assistance and security assistance but warned that Ukrainian forces were not being given what they needed to effectively end the conflict.

The war in Ukraine has been going on for nearly 50 days, and Western officials have warned that Russia wants to deploy another 60,000 troops to join the front.

Russia maintains an estimated 80 percent of its fighting force, and defense officials are expected to meet with eight top U.S. arms manufacturers on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine’s continuing demand, Reuters reported.