US beats Germany, earns top seed in Olympics knockout round

13 seconds ago
Gold is now the easiest way for the red, white and blue team.

The young U.S. men’s hockey team beat Germany 3-2 on Sunday night, ending the preliminary round unbeaten and topping the Olympic knockout round. The Americans went straight to the quarter-finals and then played with the least remaining pick from the qualification round.

Within three minutes of Germany taking the lead, Steven Kempfer scored in the power play, Matt Nice put the US ahead and Drew Comeso saved 24 for his second win. 2:29 Nathan Smith’s goal at the start of the third period became the winner of the game after Tom Cunhackle scored for Germany with a goal remaining.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

It was a tougher match than expected against the royal silver medalists, who beat China two nights after the United States beat the hosts 8-0. Even more so than the showdown against Canada, the tension between the United States and Germany is more than the usual amount of bench-to-bench shouts and post-whistle scrums.

Through all of this, the United States took care of business against a less talented but hard-working opponent and, as a rule, became the only team to win three group stage games.

Matt Nice of the United States celebrates a goal during the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against Germany at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Beijing.

Matt Nice of the United States celebrates a goal during the preliminary round of the men’s hockey game against Germany at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Beijing.
(AP Photo / Peter David Josek)

Second-seeded Finland, third-seeded Russian and fourth-seeded Sweden also advanced to the quarter-finals. Finland beat Sweden 4-3 in overtime to clear a three-goal deficit and take the lead over their arch-rivals in the standings.

Finland’s return pushed Canada out of the top four. Fifth-seeded Canadians will face China again in the qualifying round on Tuesday, with Canada winning 5-0 on Sunday.

Sixth-seeded Denmark will face 11th-seeded Latvia, seventh-seeded Czech Republic will face tenth-seeded Switzerland and eighth-seeded Germany will face ninth-seeded Slovakia. NHL draft-worthy 17-year-old Juraj Slafkowski scored his fourth goal to help Slovakia beat Latvia 5-2 in their first win of the Olympics.

As the No. 1 pick, the United States could avoid defending champions and pre-tournament favorite Russian and impressive fines until the gold medal game.

Despite playing their second game without defender Jake Sanderson, the Americans improved to 3-0-0, who were injured in the first leg against Canada on Saturday but ended the game. Sanderson also missed the opener against China because a virus test problem kept him in Los Angeles while the rest of the team traveled to Beijing.

USA Hockey has listed Sanderson as a daily. It was not immediately clear if he was in danger of missing the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Note: Defender Drew Heleson returns to the lineup to replace Sanderson. … St. Cloud State forward Sam Henges made his Olympic debut, replacing Mark McLaughlin of Boston College. … Danny Aus Dan Birken started the net for Germany with No. 1 goalkeeper Matthias Niederberger Knight of Pey – Aus Dan Birken was the starter when Germany reached the final in Pyongyang in 2018.

