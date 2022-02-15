Us-born Chinese freeskier Eileen Gu wins Olympics silver with wafer-thin margin



If Aileen Gu’s recent performances best guess how she came under great pressure, or how she balances three different and difficult events with her growing celebrity needs, her high-wire performance at the Olympics on Tuesday must be felt. A victory

After all the boring trips down the sloping style course, he decided to “finish it” in second place – it was a matter of opinion rather than loss.

Nine Olympic judges formed their opinions after placing themselves on the rails and leaps and placed numbers next to them, the US-born Olympic daredevil found himself very low .33 points behind, competing for his motherland China, Mathilde Gremaud Switzerland.

The final score – 89.56-89.23 – is as close as you can get on the 100-point scale. This is equivalent to losing a 100-meter sprint in .03 seconds. That competition is not judged. This is more. Guo knows that some things in his sport are out of his control.

“I trust the judges,” he said. “Sometimes they give you and sometimes they don’t, and today they didn’t.”

It has come down so far because, Gu admits, he was “not really in the zone” at the start of this minus 5 degree Fahrenheit (minus 20 degrees Celsius) morning in the mountains above Beijing.

Even for an 18-year-old who has as much energy as his followers, what he is doing is tiring. Where most freestyle skiers choose an event (halfpipe) or two (somewhat related slope style and big air contest), Gu has chosen all three.

“It’s hard to be good at any of these things,” said Sylvia Bertagna, Italy’s 10th-ranked finisher, who, among many in the circuit, has volunteered to admit that she likes what Gu is doing.

Gur’s first run in the three-run final was below his standard. He almost missed a train, and he staggered and chatted about six times. He scored 69.9 and was in third place. He fell in his second run, losing balance when he spun 630 degrees and fell off the third rail. Then he was in the eighth place.

Moments before she dropped out, she spoke to her mother.

“He said, ‘Pretend your second run, your third run, pretend you have no chance,'” Gu said. “And I was, ‘I’m trying!’ But I don’t think my imagination is that good. “

Bobles and falls set the stage for his silver medal race. But in none of the previous two trips did he make it clear that he did not see any benefit in bringing out his greatest strategy, which may have been to win gold. He planned to try the double-cork 1440 jump at least once, maybe twice.

So, under the pressure of a do-or-miss-the-podium run, he landed with his “B-plus” element and performed it well – his skis hit the snow with a hard thump with his final jump, which included a ” Buick “Grab and make a backward landing. He skied all the way into the finish line and waited. He kissed the crowd and made his hands heart-shaped and held them over his helmet.

Two numbers that will forever be engraved next to his name – “89.23” and “2” – pop up and go hassle. In all the hype surrounding his multi-part trip to China, I forgot that the slopestyle has been “weakened” in all three of its events this season. He did not “assume” this victory. He has not won a single one since last March.

“Being able to reduce just one run when you’re under pressure is another thing I’m proud to represent,” Gu said.

Judging by what is slightly more than a rounding error in any competition, it is difficult to pick a specific moment that makes a difference. Graemewood had an idea.

“I believe the difference was probably my first jump,” said the Swiss skier, who now owns a full set of Olympic medals – 2018 gold and a bronze with this gold in the big wind last week. “I’m the only one who has doubled it. That could be the difference, even at those few points, or at those few ‘zero-point’ points, or whatever.”

That double-cork came with a jump that stopped a kicker running in a corner at the top of the hill. Angular-off jumps from what sloping stylers see in their regular competition. In his winning run, Graemeud scored .45 more than Gur on that jump, who attempted a Switch-Misty 900 – a backward takeoff with a 900 degree spin, but only a head-over-heel rotation.

“Of course I’m a competitor, so zero-point-three-point – I’m going to think about it,” Gu said. “But that’s okay, I’m happy.”

She didn’t have much time for mopping, however. He wound his way through the interview, he was noshing on a pork loin. He had to have lunch before heading to the halfpipe, where practice was already underway.

The third and final competition of his Olympics starts there on Thursday, and he is the favorite in that. He went on to become the first action-sports athlete to win three medals in three different Olympic events at the same Games.

The second that felt silver, in some way, was the result of misfortune, or the slip of a judge’s pencil, or somewhere a merely perceptible bubble, the Beijing Games as a great statement about his place in the sport or his role.

“My goal in coming to the Olympics was to win a gold, and to get another podium at a different event,” Gu said. “I’ve already met that goal, and I’m going to my strongest event.”