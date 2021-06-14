US can count on Turkey after Afghanistan troop pullout, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan



The USA is within the remaining phases of finishing a army drawdown alongside NATO forces by 11 September, 20 years after invading Afghanistan



Istanbul: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday mentioned Turkey could be the “solely dependable” nation left to stabilise Afghanistan after the US pulls out its troops, indicating Washington may rely on its NATO ally.

Erdogan additionally mentioned he would focus on the problem in his first face-to-face assembly with US president Joe Biden on the margins of a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday, after strained relations between their two international locations.

“America is getting ready to go away Afghanistan quickly and from the second they go away, the one dependable nation to take care of the method over there’s clearly Turkey,” Erdogan advised reporters at an Istanbul airport on Sunday earlier than leaving for Brussels.

The USA is within the remaining phases of finishing a army drawdown, alongside NATO forces, by 11 September: 20 years after they invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban. Turkey has reportedly mentioned it’s ready to maintain troops in Afghanistan to guard Kabul airport, the principle exit route for western diplomats and humanitarian staff.

Erdogan mentioned on Sunday that Turkish officers had knowledgeable their American counterparts about Ankara’s plans in Afghanistan after the US troop pullout, with out offering particulars. They’re “happy and comfortable. We will focus on the Afghanistan course of with them,” he mentioned. Turkey has made clear its intentions to remain within the war-torn nation, however the particulars stay unclear.

A Turkish official mentioned Turkish troops may stay “so long as sure circumstances together with authorized and monetary are met.”

“If Turkey is to remain it can achieve this underneath which body: underneath NATO umbrella or bilateral phrases? And if it is going to be underneath NATO auspices, underneath which authorisation?” requested the official, who wished to stay nameless.

The official additionally confirmed that Western powers have been prepared to let Turkey keep and shield the Kabul airport. However, the official added, “why ought to Turkey strive onerous if no one goes to present help? These points must be clarified.”

On Saturday the Taliban mentioned that international forces ought to maintain “no hope” of protecting a army presence in Afghanistan after the US and NATO withdraw troops, warning the safety of embassies and airports could be the duty of Afghans.

‘With out ifs and buts’

Relations between the US and Turkey have been tense in recent times, and Erdogan mentioned he wished to show a brand new web page with the Biden administration. “There have been rumours right here and there. We have to go away them behind and focus on what we can do,” he mentioned. “We count on to see an method from the US with out ifs and buts.”

Relations have sharply deteriorated since Biden changed Erdogan’s ally Donald Trump in January. Biden most notably recognised the Armenian genocide by the Ottoman empire throughout World Conflict I, a transfer that outraged Turkey which rejects that time period.

“This has severely saddened us… Turkey isn’t an abnormal nation. It is an ally of America,” Erdogan mentioned.