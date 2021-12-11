US-China stand on democracy, Biden did it separately, then Dragon said – US is making democracy a weapon

China has said that through the Democracy Conference, America is building a new front to prevent and isolate its rise. China has accused the US of weaponizing democracy.

China is looking very angry with a meeting called for America’s democracy. In this meeting, China was not invited by the US, while Taiwan was invited from America for this. China has been enraged by this move of the Biden administration and has accused America of weaponizing democracy.

China has dubbed American democracy a “weapon of mass destruction” after the US-hosted Summit for Democracy. China has said it was intended to sideline like-minded allies in the face of an autocratic regime. China has strongly criticized this democracy summit organized by the Biden administration.

Several countries, including Russia, Hungary and China, were excluded from the two-day virtual summit. To this, China has responded angrily, accusing US President Joe Biden of inciting Cold War-era ideological divisions. China has said that through this conference, America is creating a new front to stop its rise and isolate.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement online: “‘Democracy’ has long become a ‘weapon of mass destruction’ that the United States uses to intervene in other countries.” China is also upset with the US for inviting Taiwan. China has called this a gross violation of the ‘One China’ policy, China considers it an integral part of it.

In the statement, China has said that inciting division and conflict in the name of democracy is like going back to history. This will bring nothing but turmoil and disaster in the world. In this statement issued by China, many allegations have been leveled against America one after the other.

It has been further said that America has been imposing its political system and values ​​on other countries for a long time. It has been abusing unilateral sanctions by insisting on so-called “democratic reforms”. There has been no response from the US on these allegations of China.