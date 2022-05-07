US Coast Guard assisting disabled yacht off Washington coast



The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting a disabled yacht off the coast of Washington State with seven passengers.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard said the 143-foot yacht was disabled 45 miles northwest of Washington’s Grace Harbor.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the yacht’s transom is unable to close the door and water is entering the cage. No one on the yacht was injured.

“# USCG The crew is responding to a disabled 143-foot yacht 45-miles northwest of Grace Harbor, Wash, with 7 occupants. No medical concerns. The vessel could not close the transom door and water entered the stern. The floods are under control. Rescuers remained at the scene, “the tweet said.

A 210-foot U.S. Coast Guard ship is heading to the area to pull the yacht.