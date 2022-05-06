US Coast Guard repatriates 84 Cuban migrants in Florida, seizes 168 pounds of marijuana in Texas



The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 84 people to Cuba in separate raids last week and seized 168 pounds of cannabis in Texas.

A boat on the island at Coast Guard Station South Padre saw three people with bundles on their backs as they tried to swim across the Brownsville Ship Channel at 5am on April 29.

The men were then taken into custody by U.S. Coast Guard officials and transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel.

A total of 168 pounds of cannabis was seized in the incident.

In a separate incident, U.S. Coast Guard members repatriated 84 Cubans to Cuba on April 27, after five Florida Kiss bans.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, restrictions were made between April 17 and 19, and migrants were traveling on “temporary ships” that did not have supplies.

Coast Guard District Seven Legal Lieutenant Travis Pauls said “this voyage on a temporary, country ship without food, water or safety equipment is dangerous.” “Our aircraft and surface crew, together with our local and federal law enforcement partners, work together daily to help save lives by intercepting these voyages while maintaining an active presence on the Florida Straits and Mona and Windward Passages.”

The U.S. Coast Guard has banned 1,446 Cubans since October 1, 2021.