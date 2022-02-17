US Coast Guard responds to reports of cruise ship passenger overboard in Gulf of Mexico



The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to reports of passengers on a Carnival Valor Cruise ship that went overboard while the ship was in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard District 8 told Gadget Clock that the branch was “coordinating search efforts” with the cruise ship but was unable to provide further details.

Carnival Cruise Line told Gadget Clock that it received reports of a female guest that the ship jumped off its porch while at sea.

The Coast Guard has repatriated migrants to Cuba after rescuing them from a sinking ship

A company spokesman said the ship’s command immediately launched a search and rescue operation and returned to the area near the scene of the incident and notified the US Coast Guard.

“Carnival’s care team is assisting the husband of the traveling guest with her,” the spokesman said.

The ship was in a holding pattern a few hours after the reported incident. A passenger on the ship told Gadget Clock “we’re just sitting dead in the water” while the ship was waiting for a rescue team to arrive.

The ship was returning to Mexico from a five-day cruise that left New Orleans on Feb. 12 and was scheduled to return Thursday morning. Nothing more can be said in detail right now.