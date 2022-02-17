World

US Coast Guard responds to reports of cruise ship passenger overboard in Gulf of Mexico

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
US Coast Guard responds to reports of cruise ship passenger overboard in Gulf of Mexico
Written by admin
US Coast Guard responds to reports of cruise ship passenger overboard in Gulf of Mexico

US Coast Guard responds to reports of cruise ship passenger overboard in Gulf of Mexico

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to reports of passengers on a Carnival Valor Cruise ship that went overboard while the ship was in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard District 8 told Gadget Clock that the branch was “coordinating search efforts” with the cruise ship but was unable to provide further details.

Passengers aboard a carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

Passengers aboard a carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.
(WVUE-DT)

Carnival Cruise Line told Gadget Clock that it received reports of a female guest that the ship jumped off its porch while at sea.

The Coast Guard has repatriated migrants to Cuba after rescuing them from a sinking ship

A company spokesman said the ship’s command immediately launched a search and rescue operation and returned to the area near the scene of the incident and notified the US Coast Guard.

File photo: The Carnival Valor cruise ship, which accommodates only crew members, is docked at the home port of New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, in the wake of the SeaVid-19 outbreak.

File photo: The Carnival Valor cruise ship, which accommodates only crew members, is docked at the home port of New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, in the wake of the SeaVid-19 outbreak.
(Reuters / Kathleen Flynn / File photo)

“Carnival’s care team is assisting the husband of the traveling guest with her,” the spokesman said.

A life raft in the water.

A life raft in the water.
(WVUE-DT)

The ship was in a holding pattern a few hours after the reported incident. A passenger on the ship told Gadget Clock “we’re just sitting dead in the water” while the ship was waiting for a rescue team to arrive.

READ Also  Imran Khan Says Food Security Is Biggest Challenge For Pakistan

The ship was returning to Mexico from a five-day cruise that left New Orleans on Feb. 12 and was scheduled to return Thursday morning. Nothing more can be said in detail right now.

#Coast #Guard #responds #reports #cruise #ship #passenger #overboard #Gulf #Mexico

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio considering congressional run, reports say

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment