US confiscated toys coated with dangerous chemicals made in China, very popular in India too

In the US, CBP cautioned that “toys that have been coated with dangerous levels of chemicals such as lead, cadmium and barium have been seized recently. So be careful while shopping.

The US has seized a consignment of toys made in China. These toys were coated with toxic chemicals. Let us tell you that the demand for these toys in India is high and they are also popular among children. Officials said that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) forces had warned consumers about the possibility of increased purchases during the holidays, officials said.

CBP said that “recently, toys coated with dangerous levels of chemicals such as lead, cadmium and barium have been confiscated. So be careful if you are buying toys for kids online. On July 16, a CBP officer and a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) compliance investigator conducted a preliminary examination of the toys, according to an official statement.

In India Pittu or Satoliya is called: The consignment of seven boxes that reached America from China included 295 packets of ‘Lagori 7 Stone’. This is also a favorite game of children in India. In this game, children drop the stones by throwing a ball placing seven square stones one on top of the other. After falling stones, they run and then place them one on top of the other. This game is called Pitthu or Satoliya in India.

On August 24, CBP had given nine samples of toys to ‘Sea Lab’ for testing. On investigation, it was found that these toys were coated with lead, cadmium and barium. The use of these chemicals in the crust far exceeded the scale prescribed for consumer products. After this, on October 4, the CBP confiscated the consignment of these toys.

“The health and safety of the nation’s children and the safety of the Customs and Border Protection Department is one of our priorities,” said Adam Rottman, CBP’s Area Port Director in Baltimore. We do not compromise with this.