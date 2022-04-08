US could have used Russian mass grave laws to rally more, early support for Ukraine: former defense official



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to a former defense official, the United States should have highlighted Russia’s mass grave plans in the run-up to the Ukraine invasion to support and strengthen Kiev’s self-defense capabilities.

“I think so [the administration] President Donald Trump told Gadget Clock Digital that James Anderson, the former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, told Gadget Clock Digital that he missed an opportunity to sound the alarm at an earlier stage and more explicitly than in the week before the attack.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Ukrainian officials say towns and cities in the Kyiv region have been recaptured since Russian troops withdrew from the area last week. In Bucharest alone, more than 100 civilians were buried in mass graves, prompting President Biden to call for war crimes trials against Russia’s actions.

Radio Free Europe first reported on plans in December to standardize Moscow’s wartime mass grave practice, but last week those plans took on new light: the standards would apply to “emergency graves” of fallen soldiers, containing 1,000 corpses of a certain size, as well as decorations. Goes and how to cover.

Some experts have argued that the size of the mass grave is “only conceivable for nuclear war or epidemics.” Gary Kasparov, former world chess champion and chairman of the Human Rights Foundation, described standardization as a “signpost on the path to apocalypse.”

Zelensky says Bucha, during his visit to Ukraine, saw “death, only death.”

The standards took effect on February 1, 2022, just weeks before the attack began, but Russian residents heard of a standardization initiative “in the first days of December.”

Gallia Morrell, a Russian and American now living in the United States, told Gadget Clock Digital that she had chatted about the new standards at the time and how people guessed at the time the range of reasons for such a move.

Morel said most speculations related to conspiracy theories, such as graves, serve to bury vaccinated people or to cover up incidents of Siberian anthrax. Others believed it was a case of corruption aimed at redistributing the funeral market.

But Morrell sees this as a clear sign that Putin wants to go as far as he needs to in Ukraine – including the use of weapons of mass destruction. Morrell said the standard specified that “corpses in high-radiation backgrounds would be buried in a specially designated area.”

Blinken, NATO determined to help Ukraine but Millie still lost the mark

“For me, it was the last drop,” said Morrell, who was in Siberia at the time. “While watching the gathering of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, I still had some hope that it was a tactical approach to diplomacy. Or nuclear. “

Anderson argued that it was difficult to draw a line from the mass grave initiative to “what we see now in Ukraine” and he reiterated the value of using it to raise more resources for Ukraine ahead of time.

“It could have provided – not that it could have prevented Putin from attacking – but it could have given Ukraine more precautionary time to prepare for the attack,” Anderson said. “This could give Congress an extra sense of urgency to provide Ukraine with more timely fashion and more quantitative and quantitative defensive weapons.”

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.