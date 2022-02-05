US COVID-19 death toll breaches 900K mark



The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States on Friday exceeded 900,000.

As of Saturday afternoon, data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center found that 901,391 people had died.

The milestone comes less than two months after 800,000 people died.

The actual number of direct or indirect deaths from coronavirus is thought to be significantly higher, and experts believe that some COVID-19 deaths have been mistakenly attributed to other conditions.

According to University Tracker, the number of national coronavirus cases has exceeded 76.3 million.

In the past day, there were 371,447 new cases – a number that has dropped significantly since mid-January – and 4,154 new deaths.

The number of daily deaths, even in some states where omicron waves have apparently crested and cases and hospital admissions have begun to decline, has continued to rise.

The highly contagious form of anxiety is now responsible for 99.9% of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director. Rochelle Wallensky said last week that people who have not been vaccinated are 97 times more likely to die from Omicron than those who have been up to date with their vaccine.

“If you are not up to date with your COVID-19 vaccine, you have not optimized your protection against serious illness and death, and if you qualify, you should be vaccinated and increased,” he requested during a COVID-19 response from the White House. Did. Team briefing.

In a statement Friday, President Biden called on Americans to play their part in saving lives.

“Nearly two years later, I know that the mental, physical and emotional weight of this epidemic was incredibly difficult to bear. I know what it feels like to look at an empty chair around a kitchen table. But I also know that we carry. An incredible capacity within ourselves. – Not only to strengthen our grief, but to unite to protect each other, “he wrote.

“We now have more tools than ever before to save lives and fight the virus – vaccines remain our most important tool. Vaccines and boosters have proven to be incredibly effective and সর্বোচ্চ 250 million Americans have taken steps to protect themselves by providing the highest level of protection.” Their families, and their communities, have received at least one shot – and we’ve saved more than a million American lives as a result, “the president continued.

“We can save more lives – and save countless families from the unimaginable deepest pain – if everyone shares in them. I urge all Americans: get vaccinated, vaccinate your children, and get your booster shot if you qualify. Free, easy, and effective – and it can save your life and the lives of those you love, “Biden concluded.

CDC data shows 212.5 million Americans have been fully vaccinated and received 89.3 million booster doses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.