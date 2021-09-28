US date ceiling: Everything you need to know

WASHINGTON — As Congress continues to toy with the idea of ​​not raising or suspending the country’s debt limit, economists and scholars are once again pondering whether creative escape is like a trillion dollar coin or 14 The invocation of the th Amendment could help the United States survive. Self-inflicted economic disaster.

Republicans and Democrats are confused about who has the responsibility to raise the country’s borrowing limit. Democrats insist that this be done on a bipartisan basis, which reflects the fact that both sides have taken on large debts over the years. Republicans, who led President Donald J. Trump, who voted for a debt limit suspension while in office, now says he sees no need to help because Democrats control all the levers of power in Washington and they want to push through trillions of dollars in new Are preparing for themselves are spending.

All this drama raises the question of what the debt ceiling really is, how it got here, and why the United States does not eliminate the debt limit completely and the country is faced with an economic time bomb from time to time. prevents doing.

What is the loan limit?

A debt limit is a limit on the total amount that the federal government is authorized to borrow to meet its financial obligations. Because the United States runs a budget deficit—meaning it spends more than it does through taxes and other revenue—it must borrow large sums of money to pay its bills. This includes money for Social Security Net programs, interest on the national debt, and soldiers’ salaries. While the debt limit debate often calls for lawmakers to cut government spending, raising the debt limit does not authorize any new spending and actually allows the US to finance existing obligations.