US debt default may hit October, Yellen warns

WASHINGTON — The United States could default on its debt sometime in October if Congress doesn’t take action to raise or suspend the debt limit, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warned on Wednesday.

In a letter to lawmakers, Ms Yellen said the “extraordinary measure” that the government is planning to fund on a temporary basis from 1 August will expire next month. He said the exact time is not clear but the time to avert the economic catastrophe is running out.

“Once all available remedies and cash in hand are completely exhausted, the United States will be unable to meet its obligations for the first time in our history,” Ms Yellen wrote.

To delay the default, the Treasury last month suspended investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, the Postal Service Retirees Health Benefits Fund and the Federal Employees Retirement System Thrift Savings Plan’s government securities investment fund.