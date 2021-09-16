US debt default may hit October, Yellen warns
WASHINGTON — The United States could default on its debt sometime in October if Congress doesn’t take action to raise or suspend the debt limit, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warned on Wednesday.
In a letter to lawmakers, Ms Yellen said the “extraordinary measure” that the government is planning to fund on a temporary basis from 1 August will expire next month. He said the exact time is not clear but the time to avert the economic catastrophe is running out.
“Once all available remedies and cash in hand are completely exhausted, the United States will be unable to meet its obligations for the first time in our history,” Ms Yellen wrote.
To delay the default, the Treasury last month suspended investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, the Postal Service Retirees Health Benefits Fund and the Federal Employees Retirement System Thrift Savings Plan’s government securities investment fund.
Uncertainty over the distribution of pandemic relief payments this year and tax payments due this month have made it more challenging than usual to predict when the funds will run out. Ms Yellen said a default would cause “irreparable damage” to the US economy and global financial markets and that even coming close to default could be damaging.
“We learned from the previous debt limit impasse that waiting until the last minute to suspend or raise a loan limit can seriously damage business and consumer confidence, increase short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers and increase the creditworthiness of the United States. Could have negative impact on ratings,” he wrote.
Democratic leaders have been pushing for months that Republicans join them in raising the debt limit, saying the Trump administration’s spending and tax cuts hit the government’s final debt limit, which California Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Called “Trump Credit” on Wednesday. card.”
But Republican leader Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has insisted he would prevent Senate Republicans from helping Democrats on the issue. Democrats may try to attach an increase in measures such as emergency spending bills to pay for relief and rebuilding after Hurricane Ida, wildfires and heat waves from the summer – daring senators from Louisiana and western states voted no. Gave.
The showdown has again thrown the parties into a game of chicken, resulting in a loan default and potential economic crisis.
Ms Pelosi insisted at her weekly news conference on Wednesday that Democrats would not include a statutory increase in the government’s lending authority in a budget bill being drafted this month. That bill, under complicated budget rules, could pass without Republican votes in the Senate.
Instead, Democratic leaders will dare Senate Republicans to film a bill that raises the debt limit.
“We Democrats supported lifting the debt limit” during the Trump administration, she said, “because it was the responsible thing to do.” “I expect Republicans to act with a similar responsibility,” he said.
Democrats have several options they are considering. The government will run out of operating funds at the end of the month, so a debt limit increase could be attached to a stopgap spending measure – meaning a Republican filibuster would not only jeopardize the government’s full confidence and credit, it would Can shut down the government.
Democrats could also link it to a major infrastructure bill that passed the Senate with bipartisan support and is due to receive a House vote by Sept. 27.
