US debt-limit brinksmanship has become a political game

WASHINGTON — For nearly two decades, lawmakers in Washington have made an increasing display of ferocity over the federal government’s ability to borrow money to pay its bills. They have forced administrations on both sides to take aggressive action, putting the country dangerously close to economic disaster. But he never actually tipped the United States into default.

The dance is repeating this fall, but this time the dynamics are different – ​​and the risk of default is greater than ever.

Republicans in Congress have refused to help raise the nation’s debt limit, even though the need for borrowing stems from the bipartisan practice of running a large budget deficit. Republicans agree the US will have to pay its bills, but on Monday they are expected to block a measure in the Senate that would enable the government to do so. Democrats, insisting that Republicans help pay for past decisions to boost spending and cut taxes, have so far refused to use a special process to raise the limit on their own. .

Observers inside and outside Washington are concerned that neither side will budge in time, stirring up financial markets and affecting the economy’s nascent recovery from the pandemic’s slowdown.