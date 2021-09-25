US debt limit may reach mid-October, say analysts
According to a new analysis from the Bipartisan Policy Center, the federal government could run out of cash and start missing payments on things as diverse as Social Security and military pay between October 15 and November 4.
The analysis, released Friday as Congress is debating whether to lift America’s borrowing limit, showed a narrow window during which the United States could default on its debt if the United States could The limit on who can borrow has not been increased.
Republicans and Democrats in Congress have shown no signs of progress in breaking the impasse on raising or suspending the debt limit — which restricts the government’s ability to borrow money to pay bills. Congress’s laxity leaves the United States potentially less than a month away in what economists warn will be a catastrophic economic blow.
“New data shows that Congress only has a few weeks to address the debt ceiling,” Shai Akbas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said in a statement. “If they don’t, the U.S. government risks missing or delaying the crucial bills that arrived in mid-October that millions of Americans rely on for everything from military paychecks and retirement benefits to advanced child tax credit payments.” Huh.”
The United States officially hit its statutory debt limit in late July, but the Treasury Department is using “extraordinary measures” to halt or delay investments and prevent default. It’s hard to predict the actual time frame this year because pandemic-related government payments have reduced clarity about when certain taxes will be collected and when federal money is heading out the door.
If Congress fails to act, the United States will be in uncharted territory.
In its analysis, the Policy Center said that if the correct deadline to breach the debt limit was October 15, the earliest end of its projected limit, the Treasury Department would be about $265 billion short of paying all of its bills by mid-November. Will happen. About 40 per cent of the outstanding amount will go unpaid.
Pointing to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and military active-duty pay, the report said, “Indeed, on a day-to-day basis, it will soon become impossible to meet all payments for important and popular programs.” “
The Treasury Department has said it has no official contingency plan if the debt limit is breached. However, in past impasse, Treasury officials have pondered what they will do.
The bipartisan Policy Center notes that the Treasury may try to prioritize payments, which essentially mean paying some bills and not others. It can also choose to delay all bills and then make the payment once it receives enough revenue to cover payments for the entire day.
However, any of these situations would present legal and logistical problems and would likely rock the markets as the Treasury Department struggled to choose winners and losers.
“The reality will inevitably be chaotic,” the report said.
#debt #limit #reach #midOctober #analysts
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.