US debt limit may reach mid-October, say analysts

According to a new analysis from the Bipartisan Policy Center, the federal government could run out of cash and start missing payments on things as diverse as Social Security and military pay between October 15 and November 4.

The analysis, released Friday as Congress is debating whether to lift America’s borrowing limit, showed a narrow window during which the United States could default on its debt if the United States could The limit on who can borrow has not been increased.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress have shown no signs of progress in breaking the impasse on raising or suspending the debt limit — which restricts the government’s ability to borrow money to pay bills. Congress’s laxity leaves the United States potentially less than a month away in what economists warn will be a catastrophic economic blow.

“New data shows that Congress only has a few weeks to address the debt ceiling,” Shai Akbas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said in a statement. “If they don’t, the U.S. government risks missing or delaying the crucial bills that arrived in mid-October that millions of Americans rely on for everything from military paychecks and retirement benefits to advanced child tax credit payments.” Huh.”