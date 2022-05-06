World

US denies providing Ukraine with targeting information for Russia’s sunken Moskva ship

16 hours ago
A report released by the Pentagon on Friday states that US intelligence had helped Ukraine sink a Russian warship in the Black Sea in mid-April.

In a statement late Thursday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said “the Ukrainians have their own intelligence capabilities to track and target Russian ships, as they have done in this case.”

“We have not provided Ukraine with any specific targeting information for Moscow,” Kirby added.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet flagship Russian missile cruiser Moscow was seen anchored at the Black Sea port of Sevastopol on September 11, 2008.

(AP image, file)

A senior U.S. defense official added, “We provide a variety of intelligence to help Ukrainians understand the threat posed by Russian ships in the Black Sea and prepare for defense against a possible sea-based attack.”

“Many of the missiles fired at Ukraine came from Russian ships in the Black Sea, and these ships could be used to support attacks on cities like Odessa,” the official continued.

Cruiser Moscow, a Russian Navy-guided missile, made its way to the Bosphorus via the Mediterranean in Istanbul, Turkey in June 2021.

(Reuters / Tired Light)

In mid-April, a U.S. official told Gadget Clock that the United States had assessed that Moscow had been hit by two Ukrainian missiles before sinking.

The United States believes the Russian Navy’s flagship was about 60 nautical miles south of Odessa at the time of the eruption.

Moscow has claimed that the ship sank when it caught fire and exploded.

Mark Meredith of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

