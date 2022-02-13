World

US denies submarine was in Russian waters as Moscow claims

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
US denies submarine was in Russian waters as Moscow claims
Written by admin
US denies submarine was in Russian waters as Moscow claims

US denies submarine was in Russian waters as Moscow claims

The United States on Saturday denied Moscow’s claim that an American submarine was conducting operations in Russia’s territorial waters, violating international law because of tensions over a possible attack on Ukraine.

US Navy Capt. Kyle Raines, a spokesman for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said “there is no truth in the Russian claim of our operation in their territorial waters.” “I will not comment on the exact location of our submarines but we do fly, operate and operate safely in international waters.”

Vladimir Putin’s government has claimed that the submarine defied Russian naval orders through gold near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday morning, forcing the U.S. to evacuate the ship using “anonymous” appropriate means, the Navy Times reported.

USS Albuquerque SSN-706 participates in a photo-exercise in the North Arabian Sea on September 10, 2006. The submarine in question is not pictured.

USS Albuquerque SSN-706 participates in a photo-exercise in the North Arabian Sea on September 10, 2006. The submarine in question is not pictured.
(iStock)

Russia-Ukraine: Biden and Putin talk for 1 hour, but ‘no fundamental change’

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on June 16, 2021 during the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland. The two made a phone call on Saturday about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Klaunger - Pool / Keystone via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on June 16, 2021 during the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland. The two made a phone call on Saturday about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Klaunger – Pool / Keystone via Getty Images)
(Photo by Peter Klaunger – Pool / Keystone via Getty Images)

Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

Raines said there was no communication between the Russian ship and the US submarine, the Navy Times reported.

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Force, a volunteer military unit of the armed forces, are training in a park in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday.

Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Force, a volunteer military unit of the armed forces, are training in a park in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday.
(AP / Ephraim Lukatsky)

READ Also  As Italian vaccine passports come into force, tiny San Marino is left isolated.

The U.S. military often observes military exercises in other countries without entering territorial waters, according to Reuters.

On Saturday, President Biden and Putin made a phone call when U.S. officials said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be imminent because its military has gathered more than 130,000 troops on the Ukrainian border. It is unclear whether the two leaders discussed the submarine issue.

#denies #submarine #Russian #waters #Moscow #claims

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Deadly Floods Leave Thousands of Rohingya Refugees Homeless Again

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment