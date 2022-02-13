US denies submarine was in Russian waters as Moscow claims



The United States on Saturday denied Moscow’s claim that an American submarine was conducting operations in Russia’s territorial waters, violating international law because of tensions over a possible attack on Ukraine.

US Navy Capt. Kyle Raines, a spokesman for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said “there is no truth in the Russian claim of our operation in their territorial waters.” “I will not comment on the exact location of our submarines but we do fly, operate and operate safely in international waters.”

Vladimir Putin’s government has claimed that the submarine defied Russian naval orders through gold near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday morning, forcing the U.S. to evacuate the ship using “anonymous” appropriate means, the Navy Times reported.

Russia-Ukraine: Biden and Putin talk for 1 hour, but ‘no fundamental change’

Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

Raines said there was no communication between the Russian ship and the US submarine, the Navy Times reported.

The U.S. military often observes military exercises in other countries without entering territorial waters, according to Reuters.

On Saturday, President Biden and Putin made a phone call when U.S. officials said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be imminent because its military has gathered more than 130,000 troops on the Ukrainian border. It is unclear whether the two leaders discussed the submarine issue.