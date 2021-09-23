US diplomat in Haiti resigns over Biden administration policy

In May, the Biden administration extended temporary protected status to 150,000 Haitians already living in the United States. Two months later, the order was extended again to Haitians in the United States before 29 July. But tens of thousands of Haitians have since attempted to enter the United States, despite not qualifying for the program.

The Biden administration, which has faced the highest levels of cross-border cross-border in decades, has implemented policies aimed at slowing their entry.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. “We are deeply concerned that Haitians following this erratic migration path are receiving false information that the border is open or that temporary protected status is available,” Meyerkas told reporters on Monday. in Del Rio. “I want to make sure it’s known that this is not the way to get into the United States.”

Still, thousands of Haitian migrants have been allowed to enter the country and will wait for their cases to go through the backlogged immigration court system.

For the most part, the authorities are only deporting single people. Families with young children and pregnant women, for example, are allowed in and released with surveillance equipment in some cases, according to officials familiar with the operations, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they had to be seen in public. was not allowed to speak. matter.

Mr Foote is said to have pushed for more oversight and responsibilities in his job as envoy to Haiti, efforts that were dismissed by senior State Department officials. Department spokesman, Ned Price, said on Thursday that some of the proposals put forward, including by Mr Foote, “were determined to be detrimental to our commitment to promoting democracy in Haiti and were rejected during the policy process.” Was.”

“No idea is overlooked, but not all ideas are good ideas,” said Mr. Price. He was responding to Mr Foote’s claim in his resignation letter, that his recommendations were “ignored and rejected.”