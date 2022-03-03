US doesn’t stand ‘a fighting chance’ if Russia and China combine cyber tech, former Pentagon official says



China may already share data with Russia, and if the two superpowers combine their cyberwarfare capabilities, the United States will not stand a “chance to fight,” the former chief of the US Air Force’s software officer told Gadget Clock.

“A lot of nations can’t go backwards,” Nicholas Chilan told Gadget Clock. “I don’t even think that the United States will be able to hold back if Russia and China decide to unite against us tomorrow.”

“I think it would be very difficult for us to get a chance to fight without a nation like Ukraine,” he added.

Russia entered the eighth day of its war after invading Ukraine on 24 February. Western intelligence predicted that the superpower would quickly jump through its neighbors, but Ukraine still controls its capital, Kyiv.

“This is not the full force of Russian capability,” Chilan said, calling it “extraordinary.”

“They haven’t used the most innovative power yet,” Chilean told Gadget Clock. “They are focusing on more traditional combat capabilities.”

“We have to be careful. I always remind people [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is not a fool, “said Chilean. “We still don’t understand what his plan was.”

But a former Pentagon official said he was “very worried about China.” Chilean said it would “change the game” if China provided Russia with advanced technology.

Chilean believes that China will first give Russia the power to commit cybercrime.

“You also have some AI and machine learning capabilities that can be used to view satellite imagery and find out where the troops are, to be able to do better real-time analysis of what’s happening on the ground,” said Chilan.

A former Pentagon official said he would not be surprised if China already shared data with Russia. But he warned of possible repercussions if the United States or other Western nations gave the same support to Ukraine.

“We have to be very careful,” Chailan told Gadget Clock. “If we start providing cyber-offensive capabilities, it will not stop Russia from fighting and moving on behind our critical infrastructure.”

The International Institute for Strategic Studies ranked the United States as the only country at the top of its 15-nation cyber power assessment. China and Russia are in second place, along with Western countries like France and the United Kingdom.

But Chilean says cyber defense for critical infrastructure such as electricity and water systems is “at the kindergarten level.”

“If anything were to happen, it would be very influential for U.S. citizens,” Chilen said. “They could probably take the grid down for a few weeks, if not months.”