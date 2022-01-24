US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as fears of war mount



MOSCOW —

The State Division is ordering the households of all American personnel on the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to depart the nation and permitting non-essential employees to depart Ukraine. The transfer comes amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine regardless of talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Overseas Minister Sergey Lavrov. Division officers stress that the Kyiv embassy will stay open and that the departure of households and a few non-essential personnel shouldn’t be an evacuation. Officers say the choice introduced Sunday has been into consideration for a while and doesn’t replicate an easing of U.S. help for Ukraine.

Russia’s Overseas Ministry has rejected a British declare that Russia of searching for to interchange Ukraine’s authorities with a pro-Moscow administration and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is being thought-about as a possible candidate.

Britain’s Overseas Workplace on Saturday additionally named a number of different Ukrainian politicians it mentioned had hyperlinks with Russian intelligence companies.

Murayev is the chief of a small occasion that has no seats within the parliament. His Nashi occasion is regarded as sympathetic to Russia, however Murayev on Sunday pushed again characterizing it as pro-Russia.

The U.Okay. authorities made the declare primarily based on an intelligence evaluation with out offering proof to again it up. It comes excessive tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia’s designs on Ukraine. Russian Overseas Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied the U.Okay. accusations on Sunday.

— Matthew Lee, Related Press

