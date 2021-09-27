US EEOC sues Activision Blizzard over discrimination claims

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has sued Activision Blizzard over alleged widespread sexual harassment and discrimination. The lawsuit, filed Monday in a California court, builds on a three-year EEOC investigation that involved collaboration with the game publisher. It seeks a court order requiring the company to stop the illegal behavior and pay compensation to employees who face discrimination or retaliation.

wall street journal It was reported last week that Activision Blizzard was in negotiations with the EEOC, and the company said in a statement that it was “actively engaged in ongoing discussions with the EEOC.” In its complaint, the EEOC says it notified the company of its findings on June 15, after launching an investigation in September of 2018, then engaged in “extensive reconciliation discussions” with Activision Blizzard. But “the Commission was unable to secure an acceptable conciliation agreement by informal means,” it notes. The trial is now seeking a jury trial on the charges.

Activision Blizzard confirmed it was being investigated last week

It’s the latest in several legal battles for Activision Blizzard, which was previously sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the company’s investors and campaign to organize digital employees. NS magazine It also reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the company.

The lawsuits – as well as stories from Activision Blizzard employees – paint a picture of a company with a “frat house” environment where female employees were harassed verbally and physically without consequences. Several executives, including Blizzard President Jay Allen Brack, have left the company in the wake of the revelations, and the company has updated elements of its games. overwatch And world of Warcraft To remove references to employees accused of harassment or other abusive behavior.