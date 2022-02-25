US, EU refuse Russia ban from SWIFT, Ukraine official says ‘blood of innocents’ will be on their hands



The United States and its European allies announced sanctions on Thursday that are expected to hit the Russian economy after the invasion of Ukraine, but the sanctions have failed to target Swift’s international banking system.

“I will not be a diplomat in this regard. Now those who doubt that Russia should be banned from Swift must understand that the blood of innocent Ukrainian men, women and children will fall on their hands,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. . Twitter post. “Ban Russia from SWIFT.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States echoed that sentiment, urging its Western allies to block Russia from the international banking system.

“We believe that democratic countries should refrain from anything that allows them to be a part of it,” Ambassador Oksana Markarova told a news conference on Thursday. “We strongly urge everyone to stop SWIFT and support Russia to disconnect from SWIFT.”

Removing Moscow from the international banking system would effectively isolate Russia from the top financial networks.

The international program allows banks worldwide to communicate securely and efficiently, and facilitates trillion-dollar cross-border transactions.

But the United States and its European Union allies failed to block Russia’s access to Swift in its second round of sanctions on Thursday.

President Biden has claimed that Russia would feel “equal consequences” for moving away from the international banking system by targeting banks when journalists from the White House were pressured into the decision.

“This is always an option but at the moment, this is not the position that the rest of Europe wants to take,” he said, adding that it could be included in the next round of approvals.

However, not all US allies agreed.

The report on Thursday found that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had pushed German Chancellor Olaf Schulz on a call ahead of the G7 meeting to encourage his support for blocking Russia from Swift.

But the chancellor has objected to how this would affect the EU’s negotiating power.

Canada was reportedly on board when Italy opposed the ban.

“I know that there will be a lot of interest in the possibility of excluding Russia from this House,” Johnson said in a speech to parliament after Thursday’s talks. “As I have always said, there is nothing outside the table. But for all these steps to be successful, the unity of our partners, the unity of the G7 and other forums is vital.”

Coordinating with the 27 members of the EU, the entire G7 – which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom – and its allies such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan, the United States has introduced a second round of sanctions targeting Russian banks. Which contains about $ 1 trillion in assets

The latest sanctions come just days after Washington seized another 80 80 billion in assets from two major financial institutions linked to the Kremlin and Russia’s military.

“We are in full and complete agreement,” Biden said in the context of a meeting with G7 leaders on Thursday. “We will limit our ability to trade in Russian dollars, euros, pounds and yen.

“We are going to cut off Russia’s ability to finance and grow [and] Russian military, “the president added.” “We have already seen the impact of our move on the Russian currency and the ruble – which hit the weakest level in history early today.”