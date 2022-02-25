World

US, EU refuse Russia ban from SWIFT, Ukraine official says ‘blood of innocents’ will be on their hands

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
US, EU refuse Russia ban from SWIFT, Ukraine official says ‘blood of innocents’ will be on their hands
Written by admin
US, EU refuse Russia ban from SWIFT, Ukraine official says ‘blood of innocents’ will be on their hands

US, EU refuse Russia ban from SWIFT, Ukraine official says ‘blood of innocents’ will be on their hands

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The United States and its European allies announced sanctions on Thursday that are expected to hit the Russian economy after the invasion of Ukraine, but the sanctions have failed to target Swift’s international banking system.

“I will not be a diplomat in this regard. Now those who doubt that Russia should be banned from Swift must understand that the blood of innocent Ukrainian men, women and children will fall on their hands,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. . Twitter post. “Ban Russia from SWIFT.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States echoed that sentiment, urging its Western allies to block Russia from the international banking system.

Biden announces more US troops in Germany, additional sanctions on Russian invasion: live update

An injured woman is seen in an air strike on an apartment complex outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.

An injured woman is seen in an air strike on an apartment complex outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.
(Photo by Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“We believe that democratic countries should refrain from anything that allows them to be a part of it,” Ambassador Oksana Markarova told a news conference on Thursday. “We strongly urge everyone to stop SWIFT and support Russia to disconnect from SWIFT.”

Removing Moscow from the international banking system would effectively isolate Russia from the top financial networks.

The international program allows banks worldwide to communicate securely and efficiently, and facilitates trillion-dollar cross-border transactions.

But the United States and its European Union allies failed to block Russia’s access to Swift in its second round of sanctions on Thursday.

READ Also  ‘Does Not Mean The Water Is Unsafe’ – Gadget Clock

President Biden has claimed that Russia would feel “equal consequences” for moving away from the international banking system by targeting banks when journalists from the White House were pressured into the decision.

“This is always an option but at the moment, this is not the position that the rest of Europe wants to take,” he said, adding that it could be included in the next round of approvals.

However, not all US allies agreed.

Biden says NATO will meet on Friday to counter Russian aggression: ‘Dangerous moment for all Europe’

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has arrived in Downing Street, London, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 to deliver a speech on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Jeff Mitchell / Poole photo via AP)

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has arrived in Downing Street, London, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 to deliver a speech on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Jeff Mitchell / Poole photo via AP)

The report on Thursday found that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had pushed German Chancellor Olaf Schulz on a call ahead of the G7 meeting to encourage his support for blocking Russia from Swift.

But the chancellor has objected to how this would affect the EU’s negotiating power.

Canada was reportedly on board when Italy opposed the ban.

“I know that there will be a lot of interest in the possibility of excluding Russia from this House,” Johnson said in a speech to parliament after Thursday’s talks. “As I have always said, there is nothing outside the table. But for all these steps to be successful, the unity of our partners, the unity of the G7 and other forums is vital.”

Coordinating with the 27 members of the EU, the entire G7 – which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom – and its allies such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan, the United States has introduced a second round of sanctions targeting Russian banks. Which contains about $ 1 trillion in assets

READ Also  Missouri gun law: state Supreme Court to hear arguments against new law

The latest sanctions come just days after Washington seized another 80 80 billion in assets from two major financial institutions linked to the Kremlin and Russia’s military.

On February 24, 2022, Ukrainian military personnel blocked a road in Kiev's so-called government quarters as Russian ground forces attacked Ukraine from different directions.

On February 24, 2022, Ukrainian military personnel blocked a road in Kiev’s so-called government quarters as Russian ground forces attacked Ukraine from different directions.
(Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images)

“We are in full and complete agreement,” Biden said in the context of a meeting with G7 leaders on Thursday. “We will limit our ability to trade in Russian dollars, euros, pounds and yen.

“We are going to cut off Russia’s ability to finance and grow [and] Russian military, “the president added.” “We have already seen the impact of our move on the Russian currency and the ruble – which hit the weakest level in history early today.”

#refuse #Russia #ban #SWIFT #Ukraine #official #blood #innocents #hands

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Headed to Disaster? US, Russia Harden Stances in Talks – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment