US, Europe prepare for possible refugee wave out of Ukraine as Russia moves in



U.S. and European officials are preparing for a possible influx of refugees from Ukraine if Russia moves forward with a full-blown invasion of the Eastern European country – raising fears of a crisis that could escalate into the 2015 Syrian refugee crisis.

“If [Putin] By deploying this type of combat force, it would certainly cause a lot of casualties among the civilian population and so it could create a tragedy, very clearly, in terms of refugee flows and displaced people, “Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told ABC News on Sunday. Very, very dangerous. “

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that he was recognizing two isolated regions of Ukraine and followed suit with the deployment of troops, which the White House described as an “attack.”

European countries have been warning for weeks that a flood of Ukrainian refugees could soon follow any Russian attack, raising fears of a humanitarian flood that could affect neighboring countries and the entire continent. American officials have shared those fears.

“If Russia invades more Ukraine, we will see a catastrophic loss of life, unimaginable suffering. Millions of displaced people will create a refugee crisis across Europe,” UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council on Monday.

Poland, the largest EU country bordering Ukraine, said earlier this month that it plans to accept refugees, including the internal situation and infrastructure. The plan includes hostel and sports facilities for refugees. The Associated Press reports that local mayors have been asked to report on what benefits may be available.

“In this worst case scenario, we are not talking in hundreds or thousands, but in very large numbers,” Marcin Presidak, a deputy foreign minister, told Radio Plus.

The New York Times reported this week that Poland is currently working with the country’s armed forces to establish processing centers for thousands of people who may have fled Ukraine. The outlet reported that the Pentagon estimates that up to 5 million refugees could enter neighboring countries in the event of a national attack on Ukraine.

The 2015 refugee crisis will have an estimated one million refugees from Syria and other neighboring countries – a crisis that has caused dramatic political ups and downs as the continent struggles to cope.

The EU is facing a new crisis on its borders, as officials accuse Belarus of operating on a wave of migrants.

Hungary, which was at the forefront of the 2015 crisis and eventually created tight immigration and border controls, said this week that it would deploy troops and equipment near the Ukrainian border to prepare armed groups to try to enter – as well as the Ukrainian refugee potential.

The latest threat comes after the EU faced a crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland in November that threatened to escalate. European officials have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of cracking down on dissent and creating a crisis by funneling thousands of migrants across the border in retaliation for sanctions imposed on his government following the theft of a 2020 election victory. It has expressed concern that Putin, Lukashenko’s ally, set it up to destabilize Europe by tapping into a fixed-thorny issue.

The United States recently faced a wave of refugees from Afghanistan after withdrawing from the country at the end of August. As a result, thousands of Afghans have been relocated to the United States – a resettlement that has recently undergone verification problems.

However, there was no indication that the Biden administration was planning to relocate large numbers of refugees to the United States in the event of a Russian-led invasion of Ukraine.

