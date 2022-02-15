US faces Canada again in women’s hockey for Olympic gold



American assistant captain Hillary Knight called it “a beautiful rivalry.” Canadian captain Marie-Philippe Pulin described it as “very funny”.

Don’t be fooled by pleasantries.

The Beijing Olympics will be held for the second time in one of the most horrific and longest running matches in international sports, with a meeting between the United States and Canada on Thursday to decide who will go home with the gold.

“These are the games we are surviving for,” said US captain Kendall Quinn Schofield after the 4-1 semi-final victory over Finland. “Everyone has been so resilient through the epidemic of finding ways of ups and downs, cancellations, suspensions and training and that’s for the moment. We’re going to empty the tanks, and we’re here to do it.”

The United States is the defending Olympic champion after beating Canada 3-2 in a shootout at the 2018 Pyongyang Games.

The Steam Rolling 6-0 record and a 4-2 win over the United States in a group game, with the opponents losing 54-8, are now considered the favorites of the Canadians.

Canada was also ahead of its cross-border rivals as Pauline scored the gold-winning goal in a 3–2 overtime victory over the U.S. at the World Championships in August to end the Americans’ five-match winning streak. Canada has lost 5-1 in the last seven meetings against the United States.

Adding women’s hockey to the Olympics in 1988, Canada won 6-3 against the United States overall, including four gold medals in two of the Americans.

Success, on the one hand, stings the lasting memories of 2018.

“It was very climactic for us to lose the shootout because it didn’t feel like you lost a game,” said Canada forward Sarah Nurse, who led the tournament with 16 points from four goals. 12 assists. “It seemed like an almost unfinished business. So going into this gold medal game, no matter what we play, we’re here to finish the business and win the hockey game.”

The nurse spoke after the 10-3 semifinal win against Switzerland and before knowing who Canada will face.

It is only fitting that the United States, the two countries are facing each other for the sixth time in seven Olympic finals. The exception was 2006, when Canada won the final against Sweden, beating the United States in the semifinals.

Thursday’s game marks the fourth time the United States and Canada have met twice in the same Olympic tournament. In the first two instances, the Americans (Nagano 1998) and the Canadians (2014 Sochi) both won. In 2018, the U.S. won the title, losing 2–1 to Canada in a group game.

The challenge for the Americans is Canada’s relentless dynamic, fast-strike transition attack, which set an Olympic record for the fastest five goals against Switzerland, scoring five goals in the first half of 3:24. Against the Americans, Canada overcame a 2-1 deficit by scoring three times at 5:25.

Switzerland coach Colin Mueller said the Canadians’ rolling four-line attack was shiny because it made it difficult for opponents to change lines.

“They’re very strong,” Muller said, blowing into his mask in surprise. “Like if you tell me who their best player is, I don’t really know. I look at their lineup before the game and I’m going to say, ‘Well, what do you want to do?'”

US coach Joel Johnson believes his team can compete because it has yet to play its best game.

“The last time we played them, I thought we were pretty good, but we didn’t create enough great chances to score,” Johnson said.

Finishing chances have been a problem for the US, which ranks fifth out of 10 teams in scoring skills with 28 goals in tournament-leading 334 shots. The Americans also lost top-line center Brianna Decker, who broke her left leg in the opening match of the tournament.

“I feel really good about the way we play against Canada,” Johnson said. “I think if we can create a few more scoring opportunities and do some drama, hopefully it will be our best game.”

The Americans will not go into detail, but there are some grievances to be resolved. This is evident when U.S. players abruptly canceled three games of the two-nation nine-game pre-Olympic series with two games remaining due to concerns over Canada’s Covid-19.

The problem for the Americans was that as they prepared to play on the ice at home in Minnesota, about 11,000 tickets were sold, while the Canadians backed off at the last minute after Emily Clark tested positive.

And members of the U.S. team refused to take the ice for a preliminary round game against the Russians, shaking their heads at the Canadian-made drama because their opponent’s COVID-19 test results were not available. The game was delayed by an hour before International Ice Hockey Federation teams reached an agreement to wear masks and were at risk of being suspended.

The Americans didn’t handle things that way, had no problem playing – and beat the Russians 5-0 – a day after a ROC player tested positive.

Each bit of this rivalry is taken personally, with each side paying close attention to what the other is doing.

“What do you want me to say?” Knight asked when the possibility of facing Canada again was raised. “It gets the best and the worst of both of us at the same time.”