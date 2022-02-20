Sports

US figure skater Vincent Zhou expresses frustration after being unable to attend closing ceremony

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
US figure skater Vincent Zhou expresses frustration after being unable to attend closing ceremony
Written by admin
US figure skater Vincent Zhou expresses frustration after being unable to attend closing ceremony

US figure skater Vincent Zhou expresses frustration after being unable to attend closing ceremony

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Team USA figure skater Vincent Zhu said he could not attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Sunday after being identified as a close acquaintance of COVID-19, despite having more than a dozen negative tests for the disease.

Jhoke had to withdraw from an event during the Games because he tested positive for coronavirus. He wrote on his Instagram frustration at not being able to stay with his team.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The men's team competes in the free skate program at the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 6, 2022 in Beijing, Vincent Zhu, USA.

The men’s team competes in the free skate program at the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 6, 2022 in Beijing, Vincent Zhu, USA.
(AP Photo / David J. Philip)

“I will not march to the closing ceremony tonight. Before boarding the bus at the stadium, they flagged me as a coward ‘close contact’ risk and will not let me go any further,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

“I tested negative 14 times in a row. I have antibodies and I’m not contagious at all. I’m 100% healthy and normal. , I would put others at risk of infection.

US figure skater’s request for public medal ceremony before closing ceremony denied

Team Vincent Zhu of the United States skates during the Figure Skating Gala at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 20, 2022.

Team Vincent Zhu of the United States skates during the Figure Skating Gala at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 20, 2022.
(Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

“I had to take off my mask when I was taking ice for a gala earlier this day, along with 40 other people who were not wearing masks, who were inside the house.

READ Also  Shreyasi Singh Manoj Tiwari Playing Excellent Innings In Both Sports And Politics Settle Files In Bio-Bubble

“As long as the rules exist, I have followed the rules and done without any questions.”

Zhou then thanked the fans for their support and congratulated his American teammates.

Team Vincent Zhu of the United States skates on the second day of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 6, 2022.

Team Vincent Zhu of the United States skates on the second day of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 6, 2022.
(Harry Howe / Getty Images)

Zhou was part of the U.S. team that finished second in the team figure skating event. Since December, Americans have not yet received their medals for investigating the failed drug test of Russian Camilla Valliver, which was published during the Games.

#figure #skater #Vincent #Zhou #expresses #frustration #unable #attend #closing #ceremony

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Bayern Munich to wear Pharrell Williams designed shirt in DFB-Pokal to mark end of 'Human Race' campaign

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment