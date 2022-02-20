US figure skater Vincent Zhou expresses frustration after being unable to attend closing ceremony



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Team USA figure skater Vincent Zhu said he could not attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Sunday after being identified as a close acquaintance of COVID-19, despite having more than a dozen negative tests for the disease.

Jhoke had to withdraw from an event during the Games because he tested positive for coronavirus. He wrote on his Instagram frustration at not being able to stay with his team.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I will not march to the closing ceremony tonight. Before boarding the bus at the stadium, they flagged me as a coward ‘close contact’ risk and will not let me go any further,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

“I tested negative 14 times in a row. I have antibodies and I’m not contagious at all. I’m 100% healthy and normal. , I would put others at risk of infection.

US figure skater’s request for public medal ceremony before closing ceremony denied

“I had to take off my mask when I was taking ice for a gala earlier this day, along with 40 other people who were not wearing masks, who were inside the house.

“As long as the rules exist, I have followed the rules and done without any questions.”

Zhou then thanked the fans for their support and congratulated his American teammates.

Zhou was part of the U.S. team that finished second in the team figure skating event. Since December, Americans have not yet received their medals for investigating the failed drug test of Russian Camilla Valliver, which was published during the Games.