US figure skaters at Olympics deprived of their medals is 'frankly unfair,' USOPC exec says



Sarah Hirschland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), said Thursday that the decision to suspend medals won by American figure skaters in team event competitions while the Camilla Valiva scandal was under investigation was “outright unfair to athletes.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ruled that Valveva will not be awarded a medal in the competition after determining whether she failed a drug test leading to the Beijing Games. This means that Team USA, who won silver in the team competition, will not receive the medal until the investigation is completed.

“There’s no question that our team wants to go home with the medal in their hands,” Hirschland told the Associated Press. “It’s just a reality we’re dealing with right now.”

The 15-year-old figure skater tested positive for three different substances to improve heart function in a sample taken before arriving in Beijing, according to the New York Times. Documents reviewed by the paper revealed that the Stockholm lab, which first detected the presence of trimetazidine in samples taken at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia on December 25, also showed evidence of two other substances that are not banned by the world. Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

According to the summary filed by WADA, Valiva listed the substances in the doping control form: L-carnitine and hypoxane.

Speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, two sources with knowledge of the briefing said WADA argued that the presence of both substances undermined Valliver’s argument that the banned drug had accidentally entered its system.

An IOC official said Tuesday that during his hearing where he was finally cleared for competition, Valiva said the banned substance could be the result of contamination with drugs his grandfather regularly took.

The Olympic torch was reportedly given as a holdover gift to American skaters during the Valiva drama.

Hirschland was asked if the global anti-doping system had broken down.

“And I think there are some elements of the system that we still have a lot of reasons not to fully trust,” he said. “We need to make sure it continues to improve.”

Valiva was still ready to compete in the women’s free skate on Thursday.

Paulina Dedaj of Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.