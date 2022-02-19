US figure skaters’ request for public medal ceremony before closing ceremony denied



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected a request from the USA to award medals to figure skaters as Russian figure skater Camilla Valliver failed a drug test.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided that this will not be an award ceremony for an event that has placed Valva in the top three after failing a drug test in December.

Attorneys said in a letter to the IOC that they would ask CAS to give a verdict before Sunday’s closing ceremony.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

The ad hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has granted the petition filed by US figure skater Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chuck, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubble, and Alexa Nickerim. (IOC) Vincent Zhu. USOPC was not in favor of CAS activities, “the CAS said in a statement.

Athletes were seeking a ruling from the CAS ad hoc department that the IOC be instructed to present to them the silver medals won in the figure skating team event at a public medal ceremony held before the end of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games ৷ Beijing 2022. “

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

CAS said the panel discussed and ultimately decided not to hold the awards ceremony.

The matter has been involved in a lawsuit since last week over the suspension of the medal ceremony. Team USA is in second place and Japan and Canada are in third and fourth place respectively.

Earlier this week, Bach offered the Americans Olympic torches as a holdover gift while the matter was being investigated.

“A medal ceremony at the Olympic Games is not something that can be replicated anywhere else, and it should be celebrated in front of the world before leaving Beijing,” said Ramsey Baker, executive director of US Figure Skating, in a statement to the AP.

CAS said Valiva could still compete during the active investigation. He finished fourth in free skate on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.