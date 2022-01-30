us first execution of 2022 man who robbed hotel for girlfriend bail

Convicted Donald’s lawyers had petitioned for reduction of sentence several times, questioning the intellectual aspects of the case.

What do people do for love, but in Oklahoma, America, a man named Donald Grant had done double murder and robbery for his girlfriend. He was sentenced to death for this crime. In such a situation, Donald Grant was given the death penalty by a lethal injection. In 2022 this year, Grant was the first prisoner to be sentenced to death in the US.

According to media reports, this case is from the year 2001. Prisoner Donald Grant was 25 years old at the time of the incident. Then he robbed a hotel to collect the bail amount of his girlfriend who was in jail. During the robbery, he opened fire on two hotel employees. According to court documents, one employee died immediately while the other succumbed to his injuries during treatment. In this double murder and robbery incident, Donald Grant was sentenced to death in the year 2005.

Since 2005, Donald Grant, with the help of his lawyers, has been filing appeals to reduce the sentence citing mental illnesses. Convicted Donald’s lawyers claimed before the judges in court that Donald had suffered abuse as a child because of his alcoholic father. Because of this he suffered from mental trauma. In this case his sentence should be reduced.

The US Supreme Court rejected the final petition, even after Donald’s lawyers appealed several times. He avoided punishment for so many years because the death penalty was banned in Oklahoma until 2015. However, this ban was removed in the year 2021.

According to reports, the sentencing process was started on last Thursday and he was given a mixed injection of three lethal substances at Penitentiary in southern Oklahoma state.

Let us tell you that in the last few years, there has been a huge decline in the death penalty in America. In addition, 23 states of America have abolished the death penalty and three states (Pennsylvania, California and Oregon) also ban the use of lethal injection for death.