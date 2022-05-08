us first lady jill biden arrived in ukraine to meet president volodymyr zelensky wife Olena Zelensky

The people of Ukraine, facing a strong Russian attack, got a big boost when the wife of US President Joe Biden suddenly arrived in their country. Jill Biden meets the wife of Ukrainian President Zelensky at a border school and assures her that she is with him every step of the way.

Jill Biden, the wife of US President Joe Biden, suddenly arrived in western Ukraine on Sunday. He met Olena Zelensky, the wife of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Both even hugged each other. During the meeting, Jill told Olenna that I wanted to come here on Mother’s Day. I felt that the people of Ukraine should know that the people of America stand with them.

The First Lady of the two countries met at a school in the town of Uzhorod, a village in Slovakia, bordering Ukraine. Jill Biden and Olenna Zelensky sit in a small class and talk to each other. Jill lived in Ukraine for about two hours. On the other hand, Olenna thanked Jill for this bold move, saying, “We can understand the importance of America’s First Lady coming here during the war. She has come here at a time when there are daily military attacks.

At the same time, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also suddenly reached Ukraine in the midst of the war. Trudeau, who arrived in Ukraine without a predetermined schedule, visited the devastated city of Irpin. The Media Institute of Ukraine and the Mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushin, have given information about this.

Leaders of Western countries arrived in Ukraine: Russia is preparing to celebrate Victory Day on 9 May amid the war against Ukraine. Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine. At the same time, leaders of Western countries continue to reach Ukraine to show solidarity with Ukraine. In addition to Justin Trudeau and Olena Zelensky, German speakers also arrived in Ukraine and were seen walking the streets of the capital Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russo-Ukraine War: Today is the 74th day of the Russo-Ukraine War. Russia has been continuously attacking Ukraine for the past two months. Even after more than two months, the fighting has not reached any result. Russia on Sunday morning (May 8) carried out airstrikes on a school in Luhansk, Ukraine. A statement issued by the Ukrainian government said, “A school in the village of Bilohorikhiva was bombed. A shelter was built here for the common citizens. A total of 90 people were in the shelter, out of which 30 have been rescued and 60 are feared dead. Apart from this, many Ukrainian cities were bombed.