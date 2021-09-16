US forces training Guinean soldiers who flew to stage a coup
NAROBI, Kenya — American Green Berets were training local forces in the West African nation of Guinea late last week when their allegations were peeled off for a mission not listed in any military training manual: they staged a coup.
The Guinean Special Forces unit, which stormed the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital Conakry early on Sunday, deposed the country’s 83-year-old President Alpha Conde. Hours later Colonel Mamdi Doumbouya, a charismatic young officer, announced himself as Guinea’s new leader.
The Americans knew him well.
A team of about a dozen Green Berets had been in Guinea since mid-July to train about 100 soldiers in a special forces unit led by Colonel Doumbouya, who served for years in the French Foreign Legion, participating in US military exercises And once he overthrew a close aide of the President.
United States, like the United Nations and the african unionThe U.S. has condemned the coup, and the US military has denied having any advance information about it.
It’s a shame for the Pentagon though. The United States has trained troops for large-scale counter-terrorism programs in several African countries, but with the broader objective of supporting civilian-led governments.
And although many US-trained officers have seized power in their countries – notably, Egyptian General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi – this is believed to be the first time anyone has done such a thing in the middle of a US military course. has done.
On Sunday, the Green Berets realized a coup was underway, headed straight for the United States embassy in Conakry, and suspended the training program, said Kelly Kahlan, a spokeswoman for the US Africa Command. The coup, she said, is “incompatible with American military training and education.”
US officials, seeking to downplay the episode, initially insisted that the base on which the training took place was at Forqueria, a four-hour drive from the presidential palace, close to Guinea’s border with Sierra Leone.
But on Friday, US officials said they were investigating reports that Colonel Doumbouya and his fellow coup d’états left in an armed convoy from the same base early Sunday – raising the possibility that their instructors were sleeping. , they slipped.
“We have no information on how the apparent military seizure of power occurred, and there was no prior indication of these events,” US Africa Command spokesman Bardha S Azari said in an email.
The coup in Guinea, the fourth military takeover in West Africa in 12 months, followed by two coups in Mali and a disputed succession in Chad, fueled concerns of democratic backsliding in Africa’s coup region.
US officials’ uneasiness over their proximity to coup conspirators was made worse by video footage aired in recent days, showing smiling US military officers in a joyous Guinean crowd on September 5, the day of the coup.
With Guinean soldiers chanting “freedom” as a four-wheel-drive vehicle pushes through the crowd, an American appears to be touching hands with the people cheering.
“If Americans are involved in the put, it is because of their mining interests,” said Diafaro Balde, an educator at Conakry – a reference to Guinea’s vast deposits of gold, iron ore and bauxite, which are used to make aluminum. .
US officials confirmed that video showed the Green Berets returning to the US embassy on Sunday, but denied implicit support for the coup. “The US government and military are in no way involved in this apparent military seizure of power,” said Ms Azari, the spokeswoman.
For many Guineans, the Americans’ cameo role in the coup was just one element in a week of change driven by Colonel Doumbouya, 41, who is now the second-youngest leader of an African state.
The smallest neighbor is in Mali, where Colonel Asimi Gosta came to power only in May, after a coup d’état.
After an hour-long gun battle outside the presidential palace on Sunday that killed at least 11 people, Guinean and Western officials said, Colonel Doumbouya appeared on state television wearing sunglasses and in Guinea’s tricolor flag. were wrapped.
He said he was forced to seize power because of the actions of President Conde, the one-time democracy campaigner who was elected president in 2010, when the first coup paved the way for elections.
But Mr Conde’s legitimacy collapsed last year when he amended the constitution to enable him to seek a third term, which he won. After the election, more than 400 political opponents were imprisoned in Guinea’s illegal prisons, where at least four died, Amnesty International said.
Footage aired after the coup showed a disfigured Mr Conde, surrounded by soldiers, lying on a couch and looking sad. Colonel Doumbouya declined to say where he was being held, although envoys from West Africa’s main political and economic bloc met Mr Conde on Friday and said he was in good health.
The president has been ousted by an official whose career he once blessed.
Colonel Doumbouya caught public attention during celebrations of the 60th anniversary of Guinea’s independence in October 2018, when he paraded the country’s newly formed special forces unit through central Conakry. Pictures of the parade went viral on Guinea’s social media.
Issaka K., director of the Sahel and West Africa Program at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. “People were very impressed with the choreography of the soldiers and the synchronized movement of their vehicles,” Soure said.
Mr Conde, in a 2018 interview, praised the young officer – a fellow member of the Malinke tribe. Colonel Doumbouya, as a French general, served in Afghanistan and the Ivory Coast and, according to his official biography, completed a commando training course in Israel.
Married to a French military police officer, she is also a French citizen and graduated in Defense Studies from a University in Paris.
Although public discontent with Mr Conde prepared the ground for the coup, it was also fueled by a smoldering rivalry inside Guinea’s defense establishment, a Western official and an analyst, who could not be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said.
He said tensions escalated between Colonel Doumbouya and Guinea’s Defense Minister Mohamed Diane. Fearing turmoil in the capital, Mr. Diane moved the Special Forces unit to the base at Forkeria.
Colonel Doumbouya publicly complained that his unit was running short of resources.
American officers have known Colonel Doumboya from the beginning of his rise. A photo posted on the US embassy’s Facebook page from October 2018 shows him standing with three US military officers outside the US embassy.
But on Friday US officials said they were puzzled why he opted for a coup when he was working closely with the Americans.
This is not the first time that a coup in Africa has cast a shadow over American training programs on the continent. Following the rise of insurgents in Mali’s northern desert in 2012, United States-trained commanders of the country’s elite army units removed soldiers, trucks, weapons and their newfound prowess at a critical juncture, moving the enemy.
Declan Walsh reported from Nairobi, Kenya and Eric Schmidt from Washington. Abdourahman Diallo Contributed reporting from Conakry, Guinea, and Christian Trebert from New York.
