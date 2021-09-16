US forces training Guinean soldiers who flew to stage a coup

NAROBI, Kenya — American Green Berets were training local forces in the West African nation of Guinea late last week when their allegations were peeled off for a mission not listed in any military training manual: they staged a coup.

The Guinean Special Forces unit, which stormed the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital Conakry early on Sunday, deposed the country’s 83-year-old President Alpha Conde. Hours later Colonel Mamdi Doumbouya, a charismatic young officer, announced himself as Guinea’s new leader.

The Americans knew him well.

A team of about a dozen Green Berets had been in Guinea since mid-July to train about 100 soldiers in a special forces unit led by Colonel Doumbouya, who served for years in the French Foreign Legion, participating in US military exercises And once he overthrew a close aide of the President.

United States, like the United Nations and the african unionThe U.S. has condemned the coup, and the US military has denied having any advance information about it.