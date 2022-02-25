US forward Ricardo Pepi says Augsburg move a worthwhile risk



After moving to Germany, US forward Ricardo Pepe’s biggest challenge is explaining to people why he chose to join the relegation-threatened Augsburg.

The 19-year-old Pepi, who had a reasonably bright prospect in Major League Soccer after scoring 13 goals for FC Dallas last season, surprised many in early January when he switched to the relatively invisible club Augsburg, which basically ended at the bottom. Half of the Bundesliga since it first got publicity in 2011.

This season is proving to be another slog for the Bavarian club. Markus Weinzierl’s side have won just one of their last eight league games and are currently in the relegation playoffs with 11 games remaining.

“You’ve taken some risks in life, and it’s a risk that I’ve been able to come to Augsburg and help the team,” Pepi told reporters in an online video call this week.

The player was close to joining Volkswagen-backed Wolfsburg, who qualified for the Champions League last season, while Liverpool and Manchester United were also reportedly interested. Some think Bayern Munich could be an option because of the Bavarian powerhouse’s partnership with FC Dallas.

But Pepi landed in Augsburg, breaking his transfer record of 13 million euros ($ 14.8 million) and signing the then-18-year-old for potential add-ons, the highest amount for a Native American player transfer from MLS. .

Many of the questions Pepi faced during the call focused on the reasons for her switch.

“It’s a matter of confidence. Augsburg obviously made a big transfer because they have confidence in me and they wanted me to join the team, and obviously I had to consider that,” said Pepi, who said other clubs showed up. FC Dallas without any contract interest.

“I was planning to stay at MLS for another year or two. But out of nowhere, Augsburg talked to my agent, talked to FC Dallas and decided to come up with an offer,” Pepe said. “My agent called me and he said, ‘Hey, what do you think of Augsburg like FC Augsburg?’ And I was like, ‘You know what? They’re a great team.’

Pepi said he and his agent talked about the risks involved, especially in the World Cup year – the forward has scored three goals in nine appearances for the United States – and he also discussed the transfer with his parents.

“We have all come to an agreement that Augsburg is going to be a great opportunity for me and this is the next step. We are talking about the next step in my career. We feel that the Bundesliga is definitely the step I wanted to take.

He said he had talked to national teammates Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinney and Geo Raina about their experience in Germany and they had assured him that the Bundesliga was ideal for his development.

“It’s faster. Everything is more dynamic, everything is more intense, in every game, in every practice,” Pepe said. “In the United States I remember we will have some sessions where they will be a bit lighter because it will be in the game in two days. But here, every day we are training hard and we are always ready to go.”

So far, this has been a difficult transition. Pepi has yet to score in five leagues – one draw and four defeats. But he is not worried about his goal drought.

“I came to this team for a reason and it was for my development and obviously it was a big transfer,” Pepe said. “But now, you know, being on the team makes me feel more comfortable every week. So, be patient, but really anxious to score my first goal.”

Augsburg hosts Borussia Dortmund next Sunday. Second-placed Dortmund lost to Borussia Mচnchengladbach last weekend but are equally capable of losing 5-2 to Bayer Leverkusen, where they lost 4-2 to Rangers in the Europa League last week. Dortmund were scheduled to return to Glasgow on Thursday.

“My family will be in town, so it’s going to be a little different,” Pepi said of Sunday’s Dortmund tour. “So hopefully I can get something.”