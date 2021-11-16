US Goal of Racial Equity in Infrastructure Is Left to States



While business leaders in the community say the highway will connect the city to economic centers in Louisiana, Ms. Wiley worries it could displace her church and neighbors.

“Looking at where I live right now, I think they want to push us further and, well, it will soften society,” said Ms. Wiley, president of the anti-development organization. “I hope it’s not going to be the same but I think it will be.”

Louisiana Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Wilson said he was aware of Ms. Wiley’s concerns as well as the views of members of the business community who say the project will connect Allendele with Louisiana and other cities in nearby states, bringing millions of economic value to the community.

Mr Wilson, who was recently elected president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officers, a non-profit organization representing state transport departments, has not yet decided how the state will proceed.

But he said the federal government has indicated to him that the chances of Louisiana receiving money from discretionary funds will depend on the state’s project racial equality and climate change. He said prudent money would be needed to complete any expansion.

Mr Wilson said the views of the local community would be paramount.

“We are going to ask them to stay with this infrastructure. We will ask them to invest in local dollars in this infrastructure, ”he said. “And if we don’t do it right, they will have to face the consequences of this infrastructure.”

Federal officials say there are provisions to encourage states to consider equities. Department of Transportation officials are working with the Domestic Policy Council, led by Susan Rice, who heads the President’s Ethnic Equity Initiative, to reach out to local governments to implement the infrastructure package.