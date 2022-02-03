US hockey star Brianna Decker out of Olympics after nasty leg injury



US women’s hockey star Brianna Decker was stretched off the ice on Thursday after suffering an apparent severe leg injury in the team’s opening game at the Beijing Olympics.

Decker screamed in pain following a trip from Finland’s Ronja Savolainen in the first period. Savolainen hooked her leg around Decker’s leg and the two fell to the ice. The Finnish player landed on Decker.

The 30-year-old Decker was unable to put any pressure on her leg.

USA Hockey said Decker would be out for the remainder of the Olympics.

The Olympic forward was the star player for Wisconsin and was awarded the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2012, which is given to the best player in Division I women’s hockey. She then played in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the National Women’s Hockey League.

In 2019, she competed in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

Her dominance on the world stage is most notable.

She’s helped Team USA to six gold medals and two silvers at the World Championships. In the 2014 Olympics at Sochi, Team USA won a silver. But in 2018 in Pyeongchang, she helped Team USA to a gold.

Team USA will certainly miss her prowess on the ice as it looks for another gold.

The Americans topped Finland in the matchup 5-2. The US will play the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.