US imposes sanctions on Taliban and supporting countries group of 22 Republican senators introduced bill

“While we face a new terrorist threat against the United States, the Taliban unfairly seek UN recognition by violating the rights of Afghan girls and women,” the bill said.

A group of 22 US Republican senators on Tuesday introduced a bill in Afghanistan to impose sanctions on the Taliban and all foreign governments that support it. The bill was introduced by Senator Jim Rish to the ‘Afghanistan Counter Terrorism, Oversight and Accountability Act’. In this, the role of Pakistan in supporting the Taliban between 2001-2020, which led to the fall of the government of Afghanistan. Panjshir Valley And a report has been sought from the foreign minister about the Taliban’s support for its attack against the Afghan resistance.

“We will continue to look at the serious effects of the reckless withdrawal of the President Joe Biden administration from Afghanistan,” Jim Rish said after introducing the bill in the Senate. Many American civilians and Afghan allies were left in Afghanistan amid the threat of the Taliban. We are facing a new terrorist threat against the US, while the Taliban wrongly seek UN recognition, violating the rights of Afghan girls and women.

The bill also calls for strategies to combat terrorism, the disposal of US equipment captured by the Taliban, sanctions on the Taliban and other terror groups in Afghanistan, and to prevent drug trafficking and human rights abuses. Has been done. It also calls for a ban on the Taliban and on all foreign governments that support the organisation.

Meanwhile, a top US military general said that the Taliban now ruling Afghanistan would doha agreement and most importantly, the organization has yet to break away from al-Qaeda. General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, “Under the Doha Agreement, the US was to begin the withdrawal of its forces if the Taliban met certain conditions, allowing A political settlement was reached between the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan.

He said that under the agreement, the Taliban had to fulfill seven conditions and the US had to fulfill eight conditions. “The Taliban did not attack US forces, which was a condition, but it completely failed to meet any of the other conditions under the Doha Agreement,” Milley said. And perhaps the most important thing for US national security is that the Taliban never broke away from al-Qaeda or cut ties with them.

On the other hand, the US fulfilled all its conditions, the official said. It is clear that the war in Afghanistan did not end on the terms the US wanted. The Taliban began occupying parts of the country after the US began withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and took control of Kabul on August 15. Milley said in response to a question that he believes al-Qaeda is in Afghanistan and they want to come together again.