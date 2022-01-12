US inflation: Consumer prices jump 7% in past year, highest inflation rate since 1982

US inflation: Consumer prices jump 7% in past yr, highest inflation rate since 1982



WASHINGTON — Prices paid by U.S. customers jumped 7% in December from a yr earlier, the highest inflation rate since 1982 and the newest proof that rising prices for meals, fuel, lease and different requirements are heightening the monetary pressures on America’s households.

Inflation has spiked through the restoration from the pandemic recession as Individuals have ramped up spending on items equivalent to vehicles, furnishings and home equipment. These elevated purchases have clogged ports and warehouses and exacerbated provide shortages of semiconductors and different components. Fuel prices have additionally surged, in half as a result of Individuals have pushed extra in latest months after having in the reduction of on journey and commuting earlier in the pandemic.

Rising prices have worn out the wholesome pay will increase that many Individuals have been receiving, making it more durable for households, particularly lower-income households, to afford primary bills. Ballot present that inflation has began displacing even the coronavirus as a public concern, making clear the political menace it poses to President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.